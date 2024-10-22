New US-made Precision Motion Stages for Semiconductor, Photonics, Life Science, Scanning, Measuring, Imaging, Alignment Applications

High performance, long service life and global support from a global leading precision motion control organization

AUBURN, Mass., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PI Americas has introduced several new families of motorized linear and rotary stages tailored for precision automation, motion control, and positioning applications in the photonics, semiconductor, imaging, and metrology industry. All product lines are powered by non-contact, 3-phase linear or torque motors and are equipped with integrated direct-measuring linear encoders. Absolute measuring encoders are available for most of the new linear stage families. The stages are designed and manufactured by the PI Americas engineering team and manufactured in Hopkinton, MA.

Economical and Compact Linear Stages, V-141

The V-141 compact linear stage family combines affordability, compactness, and performance. Available in travel ranges of 40, 60, and 100mm. Stages provide 0.06µm bidirectional repeatability and velocity up to 1.1m/sec. The 40mm variant has a footprint of only 80x80mm. XY and XYZ configurations with an integrated counterbalance on Z are also available. Applications include photonics alignment test & assembly automation, precision micro-assembly, research, biotechnology, general automation, device assembly, laser micro-processing, pick-and-place.

For Ultra-High Precision Nanopositioning and Alignment Applications in a Small Package, V-571

The V-571 ultra-high precision linear stage family features a body width of 95mm and is available in four travel ranges from 25mmto 100mm. Stages provide 0.1µm absolute calibrated position accuracy and both incremental and absolute encoders with 1nm resolution are available. An optional counterbalance and brake for XYZ applications is also offered. Applications include sample inspection, precision micro-assembly, semiconductor inspection and metrology, photonics alignment, as well as mass-production of ultra-high precision components.

For Ultra-High Precision Nanopositioning and Alignment Applications and Travel to 230mm, V-574

Like its smaller brother, the V-574 family of nanopositioning linear stages provides excellent accuracy and guiding precision. With a body width of 130mm, it can carry larger objects. Three travel ranges of 60, 130, and 230mm are offered as well as three encoder options. Applications include sample inspection, precision micro-assembly, semiconductor inspection and metrology, photonics alignment, as well as mass-production of ultra-high precision components.

Wide-Body Linear Stage for Heavy Loads, V-827

The V-827 wide-body linear stage family was designed for higher-load applications with travel ranges up to 1m. Combining calibrated positioning accuracy of 0.25 µm bidirectional repeatability of 0.3µm, and maximum velocity of 2m/sec the V-827 is ideal for high precision automation and manufacturing, the V-827 provides maximum performance when used with our A-81x or A-82x series of EtherCat®-based motion controllers. Applications include laser processing, industrial automation, and big science research.

V-62x Direct-Drive Rotation Stages

All of the new linear stages can be combined with the V-62x series of direct-drive rotation stages for added high precision rotary motion. Applications include semiconductor test and metrology, medical device manufacturing, and laser processing.

More information: Precision Motion Stages and Controls for Automation: Specifications, Datasheets

Industries Served

Semiconductors, Photonics, Industrial Automation, Life Sciences, Metrology, Laser Machining

PI Americas

https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP