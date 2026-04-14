New Validity Research Reveals How AI Integration Is Reshaping Email Marketing Performance

Marketers with deeply integrated AI are 75% more likely to achieve top-tier ROI, yet just 12% of organizations have achieved that depth of integration

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Litmus from Validity, the all-in-one email marketing success platform, today released its State of Email 2026 report. Based on responses from over 500 marketing professionals across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, the report reveals how depth of AI integration affects email campaign performance and the efficiency of high-ROI strategies.

The research shows that advanced AI adopters, or marketing teams that have embedded AI into their workflows and decision-making, are seeing stronger email ROI. These teams are 75% more likely to achieve ROI above 45:1 from their email campaigns.

Validity's experts contend advanced AI adopters are outperforming their peers in part because they're able to create accessible, engaging campaigns more efficiently. Advanced AI adopters are 54% more likely to follow Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and 52% more likely to comply with the European Accessibility Act.

By using AI to accelerate campaign generation and analysis, they're meeting growing production targets—even when adding headcount isn't an option. AI also helps teams address compliance gaps systemically, rather than through piecemeal manual reviews, and facilitates more precise targeting and personalization.

"The data demonstrates what marketers have suspected since the start of the AI boom—that fully embedding AI across your operations significantly increases your email ROI," said Cynthia Price, SVP of Marketing at Validity. "And not only in the sense of raw returns. The savings from avoided compliance costs, reputational damage from poorly targeted campaigns and unnecessary headcount additions add up."

Though highly mature AI demonstrates value for marketers, Validity's recent AI Plans and Priorities report suggests many marketers are still struggling to reach full integration. Just 12% of organizations described their AI maturity as "integrated," and 17% reported either pausing AI initiatives or having no program at all.

Marketers' top challenges in scaling AI include:

Integration with existing systems (34%)

Team skills gaps (27%)

Poor data quality (25%)

Difficulty proving AI's ROI or measuring outcomes (23%)

"Marketers are not short on ambition when it comes to AI, but ambition without the right foundational efforts and infrastructure is just noise," Price said. "The problem our research keeps pointing to? Teams are expected to move fast on AI without having what they need for success: foundational knowledge, clear priorities and centralized data or tools to measure AI's impact."

Alongside its AI findings, Validity's research illuminates what the highest-performing email programs today have in common to help marketers fine-tune their 2026 strategies:

Prioritizing relational content, especially newsletters and onboarding sequences : Marketers reporting the highest returns on investment (the top 8% at 45:1 or higher) are over-indexing on these content types, recognizing the importance of building relationships with their subscribers for ongoing engagement and revenue.

: Marketers reporting the highest returns on investment (the top 8% at 45:1 or higher) are over-indexing on these content types, recognizing the importance of building relationships with their subscribers for ongoing engagement and revenue. Scaling down target lists : Validity's 2026 Deliverability Benchmark Report shows that year-over-year sending volume decreased for the first time in 2025. However, the companies with the highest click-through rates (above 5%) are reaching out more frequently: They're 30% more likely to send daily emails. That action points to high performers leaning into tight lists of highly engaged recipients.

: Validity's 2026 Deliverability Benchmark Report shows that year-over-year sending volume decreased for the first time in 2025. However, the companies with the highest click-through rates (above 5%) are reaching out more frequently: They're 30% more likely to send daily emails. That action points to high performers leaning into tight lists of highly engaged recipients. Embracing stringent consent and data protection guidelines: Marketers in Australia and New Zealand are 63% more likely than U.S. and U.K. teams to achieve an ROI of over 45:1. Validity's experts attribute the gap to strict privacy protections and data-handling obligations in the Asia-Pacific that discourage low-quality or non-consensual messaging and, in turn, increase subscribers' trust in the emails reaching their inboxes.

Validity's research paints a clear picture of what it takes to lead in email marketing today. Teams that start with high-quality data, invest in subscriber relationships and scale AI across their operations are measurably pulling ahead. For marketers still working toward full AI integration, the path forward requires starting with the same foundation.

"Email has always been a high-value channel for teams that execute well," said Mark Briggs, founder, Chairman and CEO at Validity. "The challenge marketers face today is that the bar for 'executing well' keeps rising as AI advances, audience expectations change and compliance requirements tighten. Teams with the right data, the right tools and the right approach have an opportunity right now to pull ahead in-market. We built Validity's AI-powered marketing success platform to help marketers achieve all three."

The full State of Email 2026 report is available at www.litmus.com/landing-page/state-of-email-2026.

About Validity

For over 25 years, thousands of the world's leading brands have relied on Validity solutions to achieve end-to-end marketing success—using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's AI-powered marketing success platform is transforming the ability of these leaders to drive better engagement from their digital campaigns, bringing higher productivity, lower costs and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Validity