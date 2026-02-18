New VBA Extractor Turns Hidden Microsoft Access Code into Actionable Modernization Data

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP) today announced a major update to ByteInsight, the company's static code analysis AI tool. With the integration of the new VBA Extractor tool, ByteInsight has solved a persistent blind spot in legacy modernization: the Microsoft Access database.

For decades, Access files (.mdb and .accdb) have been black boxes in the enterprise. Because of their binary format, most automated assessment tools were blind to the logic trapped inside.

From Guesswork to Granularity

The new VBA Extractor automatically parses embedded Visual Basic for Applications (VBA) code within Access databases. Instead of vague estimates based on megabytes, technical leaders now receive:

  • Precise Line Counts: Total Volume of Actual Logic (SLOC) vs. boilerplate data.
  • Complexity Scoring: Identification of spaghetti code and high-risk modules.
  • True Effort Estimation: Data-driven insights into the actual man-hours required for cloud migration or .NET modernization.

Why It Matters for the AI-Focused Organization

As organizations rush to move legacy workloads to the cloud to leverage AI and scalable architectures, the Shadow IT lurking in old Access databases often becomes a massive bottleneck. ByteInsight's automated analysis eliminates weeks of manual discovery, allowing CIOs to prioritize their migration roadmap based on facts about how complex an old database might be.

ByteInsight can be downloaded here: https://www.gapvelocity.ai/byteinsight

About Growth Acceleration Partners

At GAP, we consult, design, build, and modernize revenue-generating software and data engineering solutions for our clients. With modernization services and AI tools, we help businesses achieve a competitive advantage through technology. Learn more at www.WeAreGAP.com.

