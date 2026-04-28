New Verana Health AI Agent Boosts Efficiency and Compliance in MIPS Submissions

Agent Claire empowers clinicians to act faster, reduce risk, and improve operational performance

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), has announced the release of a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent to assist clinicians in the complex, time-consuming process of submitting data for MIPS, the Merit-based Incentive Payment System tied to Medicare reimbursement. Agent Claire speeds reporting while reducing risks and improving performance, and is now available in the Quality Measures Dashboard application for qualifying members of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight).

Claire is able to unify data for actionable insights so clinicians can efficiently meet MIPS requirements and maximize program performance.

The MIPS program incentivizes quality, cost-efficient health care by tying Medicare payments to a clinician's score across performance categories. The program's reporting requirements, however, can be complicated and frequent changes to MIPS regulations place a burden on medical practices to stay informed and compliant.

Agent Claire leverages the extensive experience of Verana Health in guiding medical practices with MIPS compliance and optimization. The sophisticated technological capability of the AI agent is designed to assist practices with accurately submitting MIPS data and remaining current with changes to reporting requirements, quality measures, performance thresholds, and other program details. Claire is able to unify data for actionable insights so clinicians can efficiently meet MIPS requirements and maximize program performance, while maintaining a primary focus on patient care.

"Building and incorporating AI agents into applications for our customers offers significant productivity improvements as well as potential competitive advantages," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "The market is shifting from disconnected automation toward systems that think, predict, and act in real time. As a leader in real-world evidence innovation, we continue to broaden and amplify our capabilities for the life sciences community."

"Our first priority is to steer the MIPS program towards meaningful improvement in quality of care for patients while minimizing the burden on physicians as they demonstrate the highest levels of performance. This initiative from Verana is an important step towards that latter goal," said Dr. Stephen McLeod, Chief Executive Officer, American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Verana Health is committed to enhancing and extending the ability of Agent Claire across its suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) based applications for life science organizations.

Improving R&D productivity remains a top priority for managing costs, reflecting persistent industry headwinds and rising costs. According to Deloitte, biopharma and medtech leaders generally anticipate that AI will help boost organizational efficiency in 2026, with 78% expecting it to play a central role in driving major change. While AI maturity remains aspirational for most organizations, the greatest progress has been in integrating AI tools into daily workflows to enhance productivity.

Verana Health is offering a webinar, From Rescue to Resilience: Boost Efficiency and Compliance in MIPS Submissions, on Thursday, May 14 to cover the topic in depth. Register now.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in oncology, ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.

SOURCE Verana Health