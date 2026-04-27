New Verato Report: 85% of Surveyed Consumers Consider Switching Providers Over Identity Errors

Healthcare's Hidden Identity Crisis Is Driving Patient Churn

MCLEAN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence company, today announced the release of its latest industry report, revealing that most healthcare organizations still cannot reliably recognize their own patients, putting loyalty, experience, and digital transformation at risk.

The findings come from the "2026 Healthcare Identity Intelligence Report: Bridging the Gap Between Patient Expectations and Healthcare Delivery," commissioned by Verato and produced by S&P Global Energy Horizons and its 451 Research team. The report highlights a growing disconnect between rising consumer expectations and the fragmented data environments in which many healthcare organizations still operate.

While expectations continue to rise, healthcare organizations struggle to keep pace. Findings show that 95% of patients expect seamless, consumer-grade experiences, yet many still encounter friction at nearly every stage of the care journey.

A Consumer Uprising in Healthcare

Consumers are increasingly unwilling to tolerate fragmented and disconnected healthcare experiences, especially those that would be unacceptable in other industries:

Nearly 85% of consumers say they would consider switching providers after repeated identity or data errors.

81% report having to repeat the same personal or health information multiple times, often across visits, departments, and systems.

These findings illustrate how inconsistent identity data can undermine a patient's satisfaction and overall healthcare experience.

Identity Gaps Are Disrupting Access, Care, and Revenue

Organizations are responding—but not fast enough to match consumer expectations.

84% of providers and payers say data mismatches contribute directly to lost revenue.

Improving patient experience is the No. 1 strategic priority over the next 12-18 months, ahead of digital transformation, operational cost reductions, and workforce efficiency.

88% of healthcare providers are pursuing Consumer 360 strategic initiatives to drive improved patient experience.

Fixing identity issues was cited as the No. 1 priority for Consumer 360 execution, ahead of interoperability between their EHR, CRM, and billing systems, consolidating data platforms, and enhancing their CRM capabilities.

The report reveals that healthcare providers identify four elements of consumer experience, impacted by identity issues, requiring improvement:

Patient access/front door: Entry points across digital, phone, and in-person channels that shape first impressions and access to care – highly dependent on accurate identity and demographic data

Entry points across digital, phone, and in-person channels that shape first impressions and access to care – highly dependent on accurate identity and demographic data Care coordination/navigation: Cross-team workflows like referrals and handoffs that rely on trusted identity to share information and keep care journeys on track

Cross-team workflows like referrals and handoffs that rely on trusted identity to share information and keep care journeys on track Digital experience: Portals, apps, and self-service tools that require accurate, up-to-date identity data to deliver seamless, real-time patient interactions

Portals, apps, and self-service tools that require accurate, up-to-date identity data to deliver seamless, real-time patient interactions Revenue cycle/admin: Financial and administrative processes where identity errors drive billing issues, claim delays, and lost revenue while undermining patient trust

This gap is no longer just operational. Now, it is a direct threat to growth, retention, and margin.

Identity Intelligence Is Foundational to Modern Healthcare

The report concludes that identity must be treated as foundational infrastructure, enabling:

Seamless, consumer-grade patient experiences

Improved care coordination and operational efficiency

Revenue protection and patient loyalty

AI and digital innovation

"Healthcare has invested billions in digital transformation, AI, and personalization. But none of it works without a trusted identity at the core," said Clay Ritchey, CEO of Verato. "When organizations don't truly know 'who is who', every interaction creates friction, every data error erodes trust, and every innovation falls short. Identity is no longer a technical back-office function but rather a strategic imperative. It powers exceptional experiences and outcomes, fuels growth, creates efficiencies, and enables responsible AI. The organizations that invest in identity intelligence today won't just keep up—they'll define the healthcare experience of tomorrow."

To close the experience gap and compete in an increasingly consumer-driven healthcare landscape, organizations must establish a unified, trusted identity foundation. Download the full report to see how leading organizations are closing the identity gap.

About the Research

The research, conducted by S&P Global Energy Horizons and its 451 Research team on behalf of Verato, includes responses from more than 1,000 consumers and 300 healthcare leaders across provider, payer, and payvider organizations. The survey examined how challenges with identity data affect patient experiences, operational workflows, and digital transformation efforts across healthcare.

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else - Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare and trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of record, engagement, and insight—unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

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Supreme Communications for Verato

SOURCE Verato