Verato Identity Network™ (VIN) Emerges as Healthcare's Identity Foundation

Verato Chief Product and Technology Officer Avi Mukherjee: Organizations That Lead on Identity Now Will Own the Market

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verato, the identity intelligence company, will introduce Verato Identity Network™ (VIN) at the 2026 Reuters Digital Health Summit. Avi Mukherjee, chief product and technology officer, will deliver the keynote, "The Network Effect in Healthcare: Why Identity Changes Everything," explaining how accurate identity infrastructure enables organizations to scale AI adoption, interoperability, and personalized patient care across the healthcare ecosystem.

Verato Identity Network™ (VIN) is a shared identity infrastructure that enables healthcare organizations to confidently recognize the same person across partners without rebuilding identity logic or creating custom integrations for every connection. VIN allows healthcare providers, payers, health information exchanges (HIEs), and digital health platforms to synchronize populations, discover shared individuals, and support secure interoperability at scale. Operating as a neutral, governed identity layer, VIN increases in value as participation grows, creating network effects that strengthen accuracy and reduce operational burden across the ecosystem.

"We're at the inflection point. Organizations that embed identity as foundational to their interoperability strategy now will set the standard. VIN offers early adopters a network advantage: As adoption scales, the value compounds for members already connected. By the time identity standards mature, the leaders will have built defensible positions," said Mukherjee.

The 21st Century Cures Act, enforced by the FDA, mandates Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)–based patient data exchange, with fines up to $1 million per violation. The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) further requires Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) to establish identity proofing standards (IAL2) and reliable patient matching across organizational boundaries to enable secure, authorized data exchange. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Technology Ecosystem, launched in July 2025 with 700+ organizational commitments, mandates compliance with identity and trust standards. Organizations that solve identity infrastructure now will establish network effects that competitors cannot easily replicate. Those who wait will be followers.

Mukherjee's keynote will demonstrate how accurate identity is the enabling layer for the healthcare industry's three strategic imperatives: scaling AI adoption through clean data, enabling interoperability by eliminating custom integrations, and improving patient outcomes through seamless workflows. "Identity is where platform strategy meets real operational impact," Mukherjee said. "Organizations that solve this first will set the competitive standard."

About Verato

Verato®, the identity intelligence company, solves the problem that drives everything else — Knowing Who Is Who™. Proven in healthcare and trusted everywhere.

Verato MDM Cloud™ delivers unprecedented identity intelligence by combining industry-leading identity accuracy with enterprise-wide data mastering to unify, enrich, and manage identities across systems of record, engagement, and insight — unlocking more accurate, actionable data insights.

With complete, accurate, and trusted identity intelligence, Verato improves business results by powering exceptional consumer experiences and patient outcomes, fueling business growth, accelerating AI readiness, boosting productivity, and reducing costs across every business process that consumes identity. For more information, visit verato.com.

Media Contact

Philip Anast

[email protected]

Supreme Communications for Verato

SOURCE Verato