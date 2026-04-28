New Video Enhancer -- MiniTool Released Video Converter 4.7

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Video Converter 4.7 is now available from MiniTool Software Limited, featuring an integrated Video Enhancer feature.

Highlights of MiniTool Video Converter 4.7

Reconstruct pixels to improve video resolution to 4K.

Optimize anime linework and color blocks.

Remove noise and restore video clarity.

Compare changes with side-by-side preview.

No watermarks and restrictions.

Support multiple video formats.

Upscale Video Resolution to 4K

MiniTool Video Converter 4.7 uses advanced AI technology to improve video quality by reconstructing pixels at the source level. The software offers flexible upscaling options: keep the original resolution with small improvements, scale up to 2x for sharper images, or enlarge to 4x for professional results.

Optimize Anime Linework and Color Blocks

MiniTool Video Converter 4.7 includes an Anime Enhancer mode. It supports improving animation quality. While keeping the original anime art style, it sharpens lines and boosts color brightness.

Remove Noise and Restore Video Clarity

MiniTool Video Converter 4.7 comes with the Video Denoiser mode. This feature uses advanced smoothing technology. It finds unwanted grains and removes them, making the video clear. Furthermore, MiniTool Video Converter preserves every detail. The quality of the processed video footage has been significantly enhanced.

Compare Changes with Side-by-Side Preview

MiniTool Video Converter's Video Enhancer feature includes a preview option. This option displays key frames from the original and enhanced videos side by side. This clear comparison ensures the final video meets all expectations.

No Watermarks and Restrictions

MiniTool Video Converter adds no watermarks to enhanced videos. The output remains completely clean and professional. Furthermore, this application places no limits on the length of the video it is going to process.

Support Multiple Video Formats

MiniTool Video Converter supports enhancing video in many popular formats, including MP4, MKV, MOV, WebM, AVI, WMV, 3GP, FLV, and more. This wide compatibility makes video enhancement accessible for everyone.

About MiniTool Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter is a multifunctional application developed by MiniTool Software Ltd. In addition to video enhancement, it also provides these powerful features:

Convert video and audio across multiple formats with adjustable settings.

Reduce file sizes while preserving quality.

Transcribe video or audio to editable text.

1. Versatile Format Conversion

MiniTool Video Converter is great at converting video and audio formats. A wide range of formats are supported, including MP4, MKV, WMV, WAV, MOV, MP3, AAC, WMA, and more. Settings such as bit rate, resolution, frame rate, and others can also be freely adjusted for the converted files.

2. Watermark-free Video Compression

MiniTool Video Converter compresses video without losing quality. It handles videos up to 8K resolution. This program compresses up to 5 videos at once in a batch. The compression level ranges from 10% to 100%. In addition, MiniTool Video Converter includes a preview feature to check the final quality.

3. Quick Video and Audio Transcription

MiniTool Video Converter transcribes video and audio to text. It allows editing the transcribed text. MiniTool Video Converter supports exporting the text in SRT or TXT format. Furthermore, this application can create embedded subtitles for the video.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company that provides complete business software solutions across video conversion, video editing, data recovery, data backup, and partition management industry.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited