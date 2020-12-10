New Video Thanks Essential Commercial Mariners for Keeping America Moving During COVID-19 Pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Waterways Operators has released a new video thanking the mariners of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry for their vital role in helping the nation navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout 2020, commercial mariners, part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce, have risen to the challenges of operating through the pandemic, severe weather and more while continuing to deliver the cargo that keeps America's economy moving. AWO produced the short video, 2020: Year of the Mariner, to thank them and help tell that story.

"This year has been challenging, but the maritime supply chain has continued moving goods, supplies and essential commodities to every corner of our nation," explained Jennifer Carpenter, AWO's President & CEO. "Thank you to all of our country's commercial mariners, who despite unprecedented circumstances, have adapted and persevered, all while prioritizing health and safety. 2020 has reinforced what those of us who serve this industry have long known: America can count on the tugboat, towboat and barge industry."

You can watch the full video here.

About the American Waterways Operators

The American Waterways Operators is the national trade association representing the tugboat, towboat and barge industry, which operates on the rivers, the Great Lakes, and along the coasts and in the harbors of the United States. Barge transportation serves the nation as the safest, most environmentally friendly and most economical mode of freight transportation. www.americanwaterways.com

SOURCE American Waterways Operators

Related Links

http://www.americanwaterways.com

