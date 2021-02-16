New WaterFurnace PinnaCoil™ Offers Increased Eco-Friendly Performance and Savings

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterFurnace International, Inc., the leading manufacturer of geothermal and water source heat pumps, introduces the PinnaCoilTM, now available standard on 7 Series residential geothermal heat pump models. PinnaCoil is an all-aluminum condenser coil that has anti-corrosive properties, an advanced tubing design that increases performance, and can provide a lower operating cost when compared to alternative coils..

Reliability, cost-savings, and environmental-friendly efficiency are all elements discerning homeowners seek in their HVAC systems, and WaterFurnace is proud to introduce PinnaCoil to further support current consumer demands.

The new PinnaCoil, named to represent the peak in condenser coil technology in the company's premier 7 Series model, is made of all aluminum, one of the most environmentally friendly materials. It further enhances the reliability and durability of the 7 Series unit and replaces the previous copper condenser coil. Utilizing the premium PinnaCoil on 7 Series units exemplifies WaterFurnace's commitment to developing industry-leading water source heat pumps with advanced eco-friendly materials.

The 7 Series is the preeminent unit within the WaterFurnace residential line. All units can ramp down to 20 percent of normal operation for ultra-efficient conditioning or up to 130 percent, for periods when extra cooling is needed. The capacity range is the industry's widest and can even eliminate the need for auxiliary heat. The 7 Series also utilizes Aurora, WaterFurnace's next-generation of controls, to continuously monitor and optimize operation. Aurora provides two-way communication between components, robust troubleshooting capabilities, and advanced communication protocols.

To learn more about the WaterFurnace 7 Series, visit https://www.waterfurnace.com/residential/products/geothermal-heat-pumps/700a11.

More Information: As part of NIBE Climate Solutions North America, WaterFurnace International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional geothermal and water source heat pumps. Although it earned a reputation as a leader in geothermal heat pumps, WaterFurnace has worked in recent years to innovate new technologies, integrate key trends and grow the core business to represent a portfolio of clean and sustainable solutions. WaterFurnace was founded in 1983, and the company is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

For the latest news and updates from WaterFurnace, connect with us on your favorite social media sites – follow us on Twitter (@WaterFurnace), like us on Facebook, or view the WaterFurnace YouTube Channel. Additional information about the Company and its products is available at www.waterfurnace.com.

