New Website Helps Public Health Job Seekers Nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) announced the launch of www.PublicHealthCareers.org, a website to help job seekers find careers in governmental public health agencies nationwide.

The site offers a simple way to search for jobs both nationally and by state and includes job preview videos of several different public health careers as well as information on working in governmental public health. In the future, add-ons to the site will include additional career spotlights as well as fellowship, internship and training programs in governmental health departments, a job-skills quiz to help identify potential career fits, and career resources for those seeking their first job in government.

"We have seen unprecedented interest in public health careers as a result of COVID," says Michael Fraser, ASTHO's chief executive officer. "There is record enrollment in schools and programs of public health and great interest in public health training programs like the Public Health AmeriCorps. Simultaneously, we have a large portion of the workforce ready to retire. We really needed to help match job seekers with available jobs in a new way, and PublicHeatlhCareers.org will do just that."

The PublicHealthCareers.org site offers:

Optimal site search functionality allowing candidates to search by keyword, category, location, and type in all states, territories, Freely Associated States, and Washington D.C.

Inspirational short videos with profiles of public health professionals in key, high-demand professions.

A direct pathway, searchable by location with a clickable map, to state health department job portals.

State, territorial, and local public health career opportunities aggregated from the ASTHO and USAJobs.gov career sites daily.

100% disability accessible content.

"We've developed an incredible website with a number of national public health associations and academic institutions that will help health departments improve their recruitment efforts and help individuals looking to start or advance their public health career," Fraser continued "At no point in time has the importance of public health been more evident. Job seekers will find opportunities here along with excellent resources to help them find a professional home in any health department looking for talent."

PublicHealthCareers.org was developed with initial support from the CDC Foundation and other public health partners including the Association of Public Health Laboratories. For more information, visit PublicHealthCareers.org.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and Washington, D.C., as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

The PublicHealthCareers.org website was supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a part of a financial assistance award totally $250,000 with the remainder funded by other governmental and non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement by, CDC/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

