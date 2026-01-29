New white paper on emotional intelligence as a driver of organizational wellness published by the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

New analysis by research Fellow Chanell Russell explores how emotionally intelligent leadership can strengthen psychological safety, engagement and sustainable performance

PHOENIX, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announced the publication of "Emotional Intelligence as a Foundation for Organizational Wellness," a new white paper by Chanell Russell, a research fellow with the University's Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement and Belonging (CO-WEB). The paper examines how emotional intelligence functions as a critical skill in education settings and as a leadership capability in modern organizations, particularly amid rising workplace strain, complexity and change.

The white paper synthesizes research across organizational psychology, leadership studies and health administration to explore how emotionally intelligent behaviors — such as self-awareness, empathy and relational decision-making — can support healthier workplace cultures. Russell emphasizes that organizational wellness is not solely an individual responsibility, but a systemic outcome shaped by leadership norms, policies and daily practices.

"Emotional intelligence is not a 'soft skill' — it is a structural leadership capability that influences trust, psychological safety and long-term organizational effectiveness," said Russell. "When leaders are equipped to recognize emotional dynamics and respond intentionally, they can reduce preventable strain and create conditions where people are more engaged, resilient and able to perform at their best."

White paper focus: emotional intelligence and organizational wellness

The paper explores how emotionally intelligent leadership practices can support organizational wellness across sectors, with particular relevance for healthcare, human services and mission-driven organizations. Key areas of focus include:

The relationship between emotional intelligence and psychological safety in teams

How leadership behaviors influence engagement, burnout and retention

The role of emotionally intelligent decision-making in reducing preventable organizational strain

Practical leadership strategies that align wellness, performance and sustainability

Designed for scholars, practitioners and organizational leaders, the white paper bridges theory and application, offering insights that can inform leadership development, policy design and organizational strategy.

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix on the Research Hub.

About the author

Russell is a published author with a professional background spanning psychiatric care, applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and foster care case management. As a Fellow in Residence with CO-WEB, her research interests focus on organizational wellness, psychological safety and leadership strategies that support engagement while reducing preventable strain. Russell earned her B.S. and M.S. in Psychology from University of Phoenix, where she is currently pursuing a Doctor of Health Administration (CERT/D-HA).

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

