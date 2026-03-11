University of Phoenix study explores how AI‑supported storytelling helps adult learners understand environmental science

Peer‑reviewed research examines character‑driven narratives and human‑centered AI that make complex scientific ideas more approachable for adult learners

PHOENIX, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces the publication of "Harnessing AI, Virtual Landscapes, and Anthropomorphic Imaginaries to Enhance Environmental Science Education at Jökulsárlón Proglacial Lagoon, Iceland" in Glacies. The peer-reviewed study, which examines how character-driven narratives and human-centered AI can support adult learners in their understanding of complex scientific ideas, is authored by Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., associate dean, College of General Studies; Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D., full‑time faculty, Environmental Science Program, College of General Studies; Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D., full‑time faculty, Environmental Science Program, College of General Studies; Jim Bruno, MBA, associate dean, College of Business and Information Technology; and Stephanie Cosentino, MAEd, senior instructional designer, University of Phoenix.

Key facts

Course context: ENV/100T, Principles of Environmental Science, serving non‑science majors and adult learners.





Approach: character‑driven, storybook method that assigns personalities to scientific constructs, supported by AI‑generated imagery developed through a human‑centered, faculty‑guided design process.





Character examples referenced in class: Nico Nitrogen, Remi Rock, and Waverly Water.





Learner sentiment: 87.1 percent of surveyed students reported enjoying the anthropomorphic narratives; 82.0 percent said the approach reinforced systems thinking.





Study design: mixed‑method, IRB‑exempt research applying the Curriculum Redesign and AI‑Facilitated Transformation model.





Publication: peer‑reviewed, open‑access article in Glacies.

The peer-reviewed study describes how the ENV/100T course uses a storybook format to introduce environmental science to non‑science majors. Scientific ideas are presented through approachable characters and narratives designed to reduce barriers for learners who may be returning to college or encountering science coursework after time away from formal study. As generative artificial intelligence tools became available, the research team used AI to help create consistent character imagery and enhance storyline development so students could visualize and reason about environmental processes more clearly.

How the course uses storytelling and AI to support understanding

In ENV/100T, learners engage with core environmental science concepts through original, character‑centered stories grounded in real‑world contexts. Characters such as Nico Nitrogen, Remi Rock, and Waverly Water personify scientific processes and cycles. The instructional team used a human‑centered AI approach, with faculty and instructional designers guiding how AI tools supported learning goals, visual consistency, and narrative clarity. This design was intended to provide adult learners with accessible entry points into complex topics while maintaining alignment with course outcomes.

What the research found about student engagement

Survey data and qualitative feedback indicate that learners responded positively to the storytelling approach. Study findings show that 87.1 percent of surveyed students enjoyed engaging with the narrative elements, and 82.0 percent agreed that the approach reinforced systems thinking. Student reflections suggest that narrative framing and consistent visuals helped learners compare ideas, visualize relationships among Earth systems, and communicate scientific concepts in their own words. The authors note that findings are based on an exploratory, mixed‑method study and will inform continued course evaluation and refinement.

"Adult learners benefit when we make space for curiosity and play as part of serious learning," said Dr. Kelly. "By inviting students to meet characters like Nico Nitrogen and Waverly Water, we help them see the patterns and relationships that exist in environmental systems. AI‑supported imagery brought those stories to life with consistency and clarity, and students used the characters to explain ideas, test their understanding, and stay engaged as the work became more complex."

Why this matters for adult learners and environmental science education

The authors present a practical model for courses that serve non‑science majors and working adults: use narrative framing to make abstract concepts approachable, support those narratives with consistent visuals, and align activities to clearly defined learning outcomes. For adult learners balancing work, family, and education, thoughtfully designed learning experiences can help sustain engagement and support understanding of complex environmental systems.

Access the study

"Harnessing AI, Virtual Landscapes, and Anthropomorphic Imaginaries to Enhance Environmental Science Education at Jökulsárlón Proglacial Lagoon, Iceland" is published in Glacies and is available online here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor's and master's degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

SOURCE University of Phoenix