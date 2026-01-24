New white paper on rebuilding trust at work amid AI-driven change and burnout published by University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies

Dr. TaMika Fuller and Dr. Victoria Lender draw on Career Optimism Index® study of workers and employers to outline practical leadership strategies that strengthen trust between organizations and employees

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies has published a new white paper, "Rebuilding the Social Contract," by TaMika Fuller, DBA, an affiliate of the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR), and Victoria Lender, DBA; both authors are College alumna. The paper examines how burnout, limited career development, and perceptions of low autonomy can erode trust at work—and what leaders can do to rebuild confidence, commitment and retention in an era shaped by accelerating technology and artificial intelligence.

Drawing on findings from the 2025 Career Optimism Index® study which features survey findings from over 5,000 workers and 500 employers, the white paper highlights:

Burnout and control are closely linked: ~70% of workers who report not having control over their professional work reported experiencing burnout, compared with 45% of those who report having control.

Career stagnation correlates with burnout: ~67% of employees who are not progressing in their careers reported experiencing burnout.

"Trust at work is built when organizational values show up as everyday decisions, especially decisions about workload, growth and transparency," said Fuller. "When employees feel stuck or micromanaged while navigating constant change, burnout rises and trust declines. Leaders can reverse that by investing in skill development, meaningful mobility, and institutional practices that support employee well-being."

White paper focus: leadership strategies to rebuild trust

The authors outline practical approaches leaders can implement to reduce burnout and rebuild trust at work, including:

Supporting work-life balance through workload assessment, prioritization support, and tools that measure work-family conflict

through workload assessment, prioritization support, and tools that measure work-family conflict Expanding wellness resources (e.g., fitness, mindfulness, counseling, and development workshops) to reduce stress and absenteeism

(e.g., fitness, mindfulness, counseling, and development workshops) to reduce stress and absenteeism Strengthening work relationships through open-door leadership practices, peer collaboration, and mentorship programs

through open-door leadership practices, peer collaboration, and mentorship programs Increasing employee voice via forums and focus groups that include employees in decision-making and change management

via forums and focus groups that include employees in decision-making and change management Investing in career development in the age of AI with hands-on workshops, self-paced modules, role redesign where possible, and transparent AI policies and governance

"Rebuilding the social contract is about improving systems," said Lender. "Organizations can strengthen trust by creating clearer pathways for career development, involving employees in decisions that affect their work, and setting straightforward guidance for responsible AI adoption so people understand how technology will support their careers."

The full white paper is available on the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or on the Research Hub.

About the authors

Fuller is a University of Phoenix research fellow in the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research. She serves as Department Chair of Culinary, Dietetics and Hospitality Management at Tarrant County College and teaches economics and business courses. Fuller earned a Doctor of Business Administration from University of Phoenix and holds graduate degrees in managerial economics and educational leadership.

Lender works in supply chain and logistics and teaches supply chain management, leadership, operations strategy and business courses at several universities. She earned a Doctor of Business Administration from University of Phoenix.

