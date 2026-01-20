University of Phoenix appoints Sheila Babendir as Dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences

Dean Babendir brings practitioner experience and a commitment to student-focused program excellence to the role

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix announces the appointment of Sheila Babendir, Ed.D., LPC, as dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, effective January 5, 2026. Babendir began her career at the University in 2008, and in 2011 was selected as clinical director of the Master of Science in Counseling program. She has served as interim dean since June 2025, overseeing the college's day-to-day operations. The College of Social and Behavioral Sciences administers degree programs in counseling, human services, criminal justice, public administration and social work.

"I am honored to serve as dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences and to support the work that happens here every day," said Babendir. "Students come to this field with a wide range of personal and professional experiences, and our role is to help them build the confidence and practical skills needed to meet the needs of the communities they will serve. I look forward to working alongside our faculty and staff to foster learning environments that are supportive, rigorous and centered on helping our students prepare for their chosen career path."

Babendir previously served as associate dean of counseling programs, where she guided the team through achieving CACREP accreditation for the online Master of Science in Counseling/Clinical Mental Health counseling program, a multi-year effort and significant recognition in the field. The accreditation established that the MSC/CMHC program purpose, curriculum, and overall student experience have been evaluated and demonstrated substantial compliance with the CACREP Standards and Policies.

"Dr. Babendir brings a thoughtful, experience driven approach to leading the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences," said Christina Neider, Ed.D., Associate Provost of Colleges at University of Phoenix. "Her understanding of academic quality, program development and student needs strengthens the College and supports our focus on providing learning experiences that reflect the realities of today's workforce. I am confident that her leadership will help advance the College's academic mission and support its students."

In addition to her leadership roles at the University, Babendir is a professional counselor and counseling educator with more than two decades of experience in mental health, integrated healthcare, and academia. She has practiced in a variety of settings, including schools, community behavioral health organizations, and medical clinics. Her work in integrated healthcare helped bridge the gap between mental and physical health through patient-centered approaches that address holistic needs.

Babendir earned a Doctor of Education in Counseling Psychology from Argosy University in 2008 and a Master of Science in Counseling Education and Counseling Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995. She is actively engaged in professional organizations and initiatives that advance the counseling profession and promote its relevance in communities.

The College will initiate the search for a new associate dean for counseling programs. During the transition, Babendir will continue to provide oversight and support for counseling to ensure continuity as she assumes her responsibilities as dean.

