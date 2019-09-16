New Yardi Kube Innovations Debut at GWA Conference in Washington, DC

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The coworking revolution continues, and its impact will be on display in the nation's capital this week during the 2019 Global Workspace Association Conference. More than 450 coworking professionals are expected to attend this event at the MGM National Harbor. Yardi® is a platinum sponsor and exhibitor at the conference, where it will debut the newest features of Yardi® Kube™, its coworking and shared workspace management platform.

Yardi Kube went live earlier this year as the first coworking management software to combine operations and accounting in a single connected solution.

At the GWA Conference, the Yardi Kube team will conduct product demonstrations and share the platform's dynamic new features, including a member app, marketing and sales reports, and enhanced tools for data/Wi-Fi and voice services.

Dale Hersowitz, vice president of coworking at Yardi, will speak on a panel about "Designing for the Corporate Occupier" on the final day of the event.

"We value the opportunity to support GWA, drive industry conversations and build business networks," said Hersowitz. "We're excited to engage with industry thought leaders and share how Yardi Kube can help operators attract enterprise coworking clients."

GWA Conference attendees are invited to visit the Yardi Kube team in booth #15 or make an appointment for a personalized demo. Not attending? Join a Yardi Kube webinar to see how it works.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information about how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

http://www.yardi.com

