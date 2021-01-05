New Year, Healthier Communities: Natural Grocers™ Invites Its Neighbors To Join The Keto And Resolution Reset Initiatives

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) present Keto Reset, a 4-week class series based on Mark Sisson's New York Times best-selling book, The Keto Reset Diet. The series will teach participants best practices for kick-starting their metabolism and experiencing other benefits the ketogenic diet supports, including healthy weight maintenance, enhanced mental clarity and focus, healthy energy levels, and more.

In its 3rd year, the Keto Reset two-part program is completely virtual and will take place from January 20 – February 16, 2021. The program includes the following:

(1) EMBARK ON A SUCCESSFUL KETO JOURNEY: Weekly instructional classes designed to introduce customers to the keto diet, and to guide and support them as they embark on their journey. Customers will learn about all things keto including blood sugar, meal planning, hacks, and how to incorporate the diet into their lifestyles. Classes, led by NHC experts and followed by a Q&A session, will be held virtually on Natural Grocers YouTube channel the following Wednesdays at 5:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. MT / 7:00 p.m. CT:

January 20 : Introducing the Metabolism Reset & Keto Diet

: Introducing the Metabolism Reset & Keto Diet January 27 : Adapting to a Keto-Friendly Lifestyle

: Adapting to a Keto-Friendly Lifestyle February 3 : Launching into Keto

: Launching into Keto February 10 : Hacking Your Keto Journey

(2) KETO DIETERS NEED KETO COMMUNITY: An interactive Keto Community Support Group, hosted by local NHCs, to help fine-tune participants' keto journeys and turn their newfound keto diet knowledge into a personalized action plan. Customers can sign up for a session at www.naturalgrocers.com/keto-reset

KEEPING THOSE RESOLUTIONS WITH RESOLUTION RESET

It's the year of expansion for the 4th annual Resolution Reset Day® event, as Natural Grocers has lengthened the program to 5 days: January 19–23. Packed with special savings, giveaways, sweepstakes, contests and free gifts, Resolution Reset is designed to inspire, equip, and help customers stay the course towards their healthiest 2021 goals.

All customers will have access to:

5 Days of Epic Savings℠ : Customers can save up to 40% on resolution-keeping essentials, such as reusable water bottles, organic kombucha, collagen protein powder, supplements, bath bombs, and wellness shots

: Customers can save up to 40% on resolution-keeping essentials, such as reusable water bottles, organic kombucha, collagen protein powder, supplements, bath bombs, and wellness shots Month-Long Sweepstakes 2 : Enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card at any Natural Grocers location. Enter through January 31, 2021

: Enter to win a Natural Grocers gift card at any Natural Grocers location. Enter through Rooted in Community Gratitude Giveaway2: Natural Grocers believes that gratitude and community are key components of being rooted in health. In honor of these values, during January, community members can nominate their friends, family, or neighbors for the chance to win a specially curated gift bag, filled with items to help them keep up with their health and wellness resolutions. Customers are invited to nominate someone who has been an inspiration to them by submitting a short essay about how their real-life heroes have impacted their communities. Natural Grocers will randomly select three winners, company-wide, from the eligible entries received.

{N}power® members will have exclusive access to:

Gifts from Natural Grocers : One free reusable shopping bag, and a free 8 oz. bag of Natural Grocers Brand Non-GMO Almonds, with purchase 3

: One free reusable shopping bag, and a free 8 oz. bag of Natural Grocers Brand Non-GMO Almonds, with purchase Spend & Win: An automatic entry for every $50 spent on supplements during the month of January for a chance to win a year's supply of Natural Grocers Brand Foundational Five Supplements 4 . Members can also enter online 5 at www.naturalgrocers.com/win-supplements

An automatic entry for every spent on supplements during the month of January for a chance to win a year's supply of Natural Grocers Brand Foundational Five Supplements . Members can also enter online at www.naturalgrocers.com/win-supplements Weekly discounts: Special savings on 100% organic produce, supplements, and groceries throughout January

Natural Grocers' Top 10 Nutrition Trends® predictions for 2021, which were unveiled by the company in December 2020, are an invaluable asset for tackling health and wellness goals for the long haul. The complete trends forecast, along with "try this trend" options, can be read at www.naturalgrocers.com/health-hotline-article/top-10-trends-2021

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414116.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.







