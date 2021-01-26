New Year, New Ice Cream Innovation! SNICKERS® Releases New Peanut Brownie Ice Cream Bar

This product marks the first time ever that SNICKERS Ice Cream and SNICKERS Chocolate have launched the same flavor variant, giving fans more ways to enjoy this new, satisfying treat with two different formats.

"We're thrilled to give SNICKERS Peanut Brownie fans even more to be excited about in 2021," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "This new treat will no doubt be a frozen aisle favorite for fans of SNICKERS, brownies and ice cream alike."

SNICKERS Peanut Brownie Ice Cream is hitting local freezer aisles now and will be in stores nationwide by March 2021. It will be available in mass, grocery and convenience stores in Singles (2.0 ounces) and Multipack boxes (12 ounces).

To learn more about SNICKERS Ice Cream products, visit SNICKERS.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

