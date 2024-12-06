New Year, New Sponsor: Presenting Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle

The West Coast's beloved New Year's Eve drone, fireworks, and light show returns with a new

sponsor and even bigger broadcast.

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle is proud to present Alaska Airlines New Year's at the Needle, Seattle's beloved pyrotechnic and light spectacular, to usher in 2025. Viewers up and down the West Coast will be dazzled as hundreds of drones take to the sky leading up to the largest structurally-launched firework show in North America. This year, San Diego will join the televised event in addition to Portland, Spokane, and Seattle.

"We are so excited to partner with Alaska Airlines to bring New Year's at the Needle to even greater heights," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "Travel has the incredible power to inspire, and Alaska Airlines has been connecting the West Coast to the world for 92 years. As we ring in 2025, I can't think of a better sponsor to help the entire Pacific Time Zone dream even bigger for the year ahead."

The 18-minute show will begin seven minutes before midnight, when 500 drones take to the sky next to the Space Needle. The formations will take viewers around the wonders of the West Coast, from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest. A drone countdown leads into a thrilling pyrotechnic display as fireworks launch from the tower at midnight. Plus, partygoers at Seattle Center will watch the Space Needle become a canvas for the impressive 10-minute light shows happening at 10:00 PM PT, 10:30 PM PT, 11:00 PM PT, and 11:30 PM PT.

"As the only West Coast-based airline, we look forward to ringing in the New Year with our loyal guests, from Seattle to San Diego," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines. "New Year's at the Needle is one of Seattle's most iconic celebrations and as the hometown airline, we're honored to be a part of it." Those in Seattle are invited to watch the skies light up in brilliant color at Seattle Center. The best viewing is at the International Fountain Lawn and the Fisher Pavilion. Attendees can also check out giveaways at Alaska Airlines' pop-up booths at the Armory and surrounding outdoor areas, including a special giveaway for Alaska Airlines credit card holders.

Viewers at home can tune-in to the live broadcast starting at 11:30PM PT on KING 5 in Seattle, KGW 8 in Portland, KREM 2 in Spokane, and CW 8.2 in San Diego. Bonus coverage will begin at 11:00PM PT on streaming (KING5+, KGW8+, KREM2+, and over the air in San Diego on CW 8.2). Those watching the show in the surrounding area can tune in to a live simulcast of the soundtrack on HITS 106.1 in Seattle. The broadcast will include behind-the-scenes coverage of the New Year's spectacular, and musical performances by Seattle-based band Sugar Bones live from the top of the Space Needle.

Please note, there are no New Year's Eve events atop the Space Needle; however, the tower does have extended hours on December 31 and will be open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

For event updates, visit spaceneedle.com/newyears.

Schedule of Events (all Pacific Time):

10:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

– Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance) 10:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

– Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance) 11:00 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

– Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance) 11:30 PM – Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance)

– Light-only pre-show (10 minute performance) 11:53 PM – Show begins

– Show begins 12:00 AM – Happy New Year!

– Happy New Year! 12:09 AM – Show ends

About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and features The Loupe—the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

About Sky Elements

Sky Elements delivers captivating drone light shows that immerse audiences and skyrocket brand awareness, putting accuracy, execution, and compliance first. For more information visit: skyelementsdrones.com.

About Pyro Spectaculars by Souza

The Pyro Spectaculars Group of Companies is a third-generation family-owned and operated full-service pyrotechnic company. Pyro is one of the largest and oldest pyrotechnic companies in the western United States. Pyro helped initiate the tradition of New Year's fireworks on the Space Needle in the mid1990s and has been the Space Needle's partner for New Year's at the Needle ever since. For more information visit: pyrospec.com.

About Illuminate Production Services Inc.

With a mission to design, connect and enhance experience, Illuminate Production Services works to provide production quality audio, video lighting, staging and more to clients nationwide. For more information visit: lightingips.com.

For more information, contact:

Amy Cunningham, Public Relations Director

[email protected], (206) 295-6111 (mobile)

SOURCE Space Needle