New Year, New Tips to Save Money on Energy

Southwest Gas offers resources to help customers prepare for the coldest time of the year

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When temperatures drop, we turn the heat up. Mid-December to mid-January is, on average, the coldest time of year for our communities. With cooler temperatures comes increased natural gas usage. Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas" or "Company") reminds customers there are a variety of ways to conserve energy and save money this winter.

Energy Efficiency & Conservation

Simple efforts can make a big difference to help reduce your energy consumption and save money on your natural gas bill. Talk with your family today about the small changes you can implement this winter to keep bills down:

Home Heating

Use a programable thermostat set to 68 degrees, if medically safe to do so, when home and reduce by 7-10 degrees when away.

Replace your dirty air filters every month so your furnace doesn't have to work so hard.

Installing insulation behind outlets and light switches can help reduce drafts.

Take advantage of sunlight and open blinds during the day to capture free heating.

Seal cracks and block drafts around doors and windows with caulking and weatherstripping to keep cold air out and hot air in.

Run your ceiling fans in reverse during the winter to circulate warm air.

Cooking

By using a ceramic or glass dish for baking, you can typically set your oven for 25 degrees less than a recipe calls for, increasing energy efficiency.

Ensure your oven door has a tight seal and use the oven light to check food while baking. Where possible, avoid opening the door, as it can drop the oven temperature by up to 50 degrees each time you do so.

Where possible, keep the lids on your pans while cooking.

Cook multiple dishes in your gas oven at the same time.

Other

When you're away on vacation, your water heater continues to work to keep water warm - turning the temperature down when you're away can help you save on your natural gas bill.

Cleaning out the lint trap in your gas dryer before every load and using a dryer with a moisture-sensor helps optimize performance and avoid over-drying.

More tips on how to conserve energy and save money are available at www.swgas.com/savemoney.

A variety of rebates are also available for homeowners and businesses to help save money on the purchase of energy-efficient appliances and equipment. Learn more at www.swgas.com/efficiency.

Assistance Programs Available

Southwest Gas also reminds customers that payment programs are available to help them better manage their budgets. Customers can sign up for the Equal Payment Plan to enjoy the predictability of having the same fixed amount due each month.

The Company also offers assistance programs, including Energy Share, an emergency fund utility assistance program, and an Installment Plan for those with outstanding bills.

Southwest Gas representatives are readily available to assist and lend a helping hand. To discuss options, customers are encouraged to call 877-860-6020 or visit www.swgas.com/assist for more information.

