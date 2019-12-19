New Year, New You, New Flavor

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers seeking healthy snack alternatives to bring in the New Year have even more options. Crispy Green, makers of Crispy Fruit freeze-dried fruit snacks, is adding a new flavor to their Crispy Fruit line.... ALL Strawberry!

strawberry 6 pack fdf strawberries case stack display

All Strawberry makes its debut at retailers across the country starting in January. Crispy Green is very excited to bring this flavor to consumers in response to a strong request for a berry product. And just as all Crispy Fruit flavors, All Strawberry is pure fruit, nothing else--no added sugar, clean single ingredient, Non-GMO and under 60 calories per serving! Crispy Green captures the nutrients and flavor of delicious, ripe strawberries, and freeze-dries to the perfect crispy texture for a berry delicious AND healthy grab-n-go snack.

Retailers are already stocking up their stores with new All Strawberry to satisfy their customers seeking a new flavor for the new year. The Crispy Green team has also developed a new eye-catching display for ALL flavors, so keep your eyes open for this (below) in your local grocery store.

Crispy Green has more surprises in the works to be launched later in 2020. The brand continues to research and develop high-quality and exciting new products in the Better-for-you snack category to meet the demands of the continually flourishing population of healthy snackers.

Using Food As A Force For Good™

Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by offering a variety of healthy, clean portable snacks of the highest quality for people who live an active lifestyle and seek brands that align with their values. Its consumer education website, SmartLifebites, offers practical tips and information on healthy lifestyle topics such as fitness, nutrition, family, travel, as well as providing solutions to minimize food waste and help fight hunger.

About Crispy Green, Inc.

People are seeking healthy, tasty snacks to fuel their active lifestyle. Crispy Green provides 100% pure fruit as a grab-n-go snack that satisfies without sacrificing taste, while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, Crispy Green, Inc. is the number one freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S., according to the latest Nielsen research, ending 9/30/19. The company's category-leading Crispy Fruit line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits available with no sugar added (*not a reduced calorie food).

Crispy Green's Crispy Fruit can be found in many major grocery retailers nationwide as well as through online e-tailers including Amazon and Kroger.com. For more information, visit www.CrispyGreen.com or its sister lifestyle site, www.SmartLifeBites.com. For news updates and special offers, you can also follow Crispy Green on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Crispy Green

Related Links

http://www.CrispyGreen.com

