New Year, Real Life: Frozen and Dairy Foods Help Americans Get Back on Track After the Holidays

Everyday Staples Make It Easier to Manage Food Budgets, Reduce Waste, and Meet Nutrition Goals

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans move out of the holidays and back into everyday routines, many are looking for practical ways to manage grocery spending, reduce food waste, and make everyday eating feel easier and more predictable. Frozen and dairy foods continue to be essential staples during this reset, supporting everything from breakfasts and snacks to beverages and weeknight dinners.

With longer shelf life and ready-when-needed convenience, frozen and dairy foods help people make the most of what they buy, cutting down on unused food and avoiding last-minute purchases that can stretch budgets. Whether cooking for one or feeding a household, these foods offer flexibility that fits real life as schedules fill back up.

Nutrition also remains top of mind at the start of the year. Recent consumer insights show that most adults plan to focus on better nutrition in the months ahead and feel confident doing so when meals are built around familiar, easy-to-use foods. Protein continues to play an important role in everyday eating, with many people naturally relying on foods like eggs, dairy, and frozen items to help build satisfying meals and snacks throughout the day.

"January is about getting back into a rhythm that works," said Kate Landis, Senior Director of Marketing at the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association. "Frozen and dairy foods help people restock with intention, stretch their food dollars, and support everyday eating, including balanced nutrition, from morning through night, without making life more complicated."

Small Resets That Make Everyday Eating Easier

Keeping dependable foods on hand helps bring structure back to daily routines. Versatile options make it easier to plan ahead, reduce waste, and stay consistent during busy weeks without changing how people already shop or eat.

ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen

To help shoppers reset after the holidays, NFRA's ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen initiative offers simple tools designed to make everyday eating easier and more enjoyable. Resources include a ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen Inspiration Guide, filled with easy recipes, meal and snack ideas, and practical tips, as well as the ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen Sweepstakes, giving consumers a chance to win grocery gift cards that support shopping and meal planning throughout the year.

For recipes, inspiration, and full sweepstakes details, visit EasyHomeMeals.com.

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July); and provides consumer information such as lifestyle content, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties. To learn more, visit nfraweb.org and easyhomemeals.com.

