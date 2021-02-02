New Year Resolutions And COVID-Safe Winter Activities With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first month of the year has come to an end and after having some time to recharge and reflect on a year full of surprises, make February the month to start fresh, create new habits, and take on new skills. Whether your goal is to get outdoors to enjoy the fresh air more, or to learn a new instrument, Casio has got you covered. With its vast range of product offerings including timepieces and electronic keyboards, Casio has the tools you need to make your 2021 resolutions and winter activities both enjoyable and safe, even during a pandemic.

For the Outdoor Adventurer

Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50 series is synonymous with the outdoors. This timepiece is the perfect outdoor companion for COVID-safe activities including hiking, climbing, and trekking. The PRTB50 series offers Bluetooth® capabilities that enable data communication with a smartphone running the PRO TREK Connected app. Features include route log, location indicator, calories burned, automatic altitude and time adjustment, and more. Its Quad Sensor uses compact sensors that make it possible to track compass, altitude/barometer, and temperature measurements, as well as steps.

Available in black, blue and orange, Casio's PRO TREK PRTB50-1 (MSRP: $220), PRTB50-2 (MSRP: $220), and PRTB50-4 (MSRP: $220), offer a versatile design that is both comfortable and stylish, as well as a comprehensive set of features ideal for wherever the outdoors take you. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

For the Fitness Enthusiast

Casio's G-SHOCK Women latest step tracker lineup has the training partner that is right for you. The GMDB800 series boasts health and fitness support functions to help users track their run and enhance workouts. This model features Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App allowing users to access useful data including step count logs, calories burn, exercise intensity levels and daily weekly, and monthly activity achievements, graphs and more. In addition, the GMDB800 is shock resistant, 200M water resistant and features an Auto Double LED Light.

The GMDB800 (MSRP: $99) is available in two colorways, black case and band with rose gold accents (GMDB800-1) and natural blush case and band with rose gold accents (GMDB800-4). To learn more about G-SHOCK's collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com.

For the Aspiring Musician

The CDP-S series of digital pianos make taking on a new skill and resolution easy with its lightweight, portable design, and realistic piano sound and feel. The CDP-S150 and CDP-S350 are designed for musicians of varying skill levels. Both models are compatible with Casio's free Chordana Play for piano app, through which users can easily customize their piano to suit their needs as well as improve or learn their favorite songs. The digital pianos feature 88 keys with a simulated ebony and ivory texture, Scaled Hammer Action Keyboard II, touch key sensitivity, and can be powered by six AA batteries. Both models also have a class-compliant USB port that works with any Mac/PC/Android/iOS device, with no drivers needed.

The CDP-S150 (MSRP: $479.99) includes stereo grand piano plus nine other tones with adjustable effects, as well as a one-button recorder for capturing performances. The CDP-S350 (MSRP: $549.99) features 700 sounds, 200 accompaniment rhythms, a pitch bend wheel, a six-track MIDI recorder with USB storage, and convenient registration buttons for quickly saving and recalling sounds and settings.

To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit www.CasioMusicGear.com

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www.PROTREK.Casio.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home.

