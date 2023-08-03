New York-Based Horatio Announces Expansion to Bogota, Colombia

The modern customer service company behind viral e-commerce and rapidly-growing technology companies keeps extending their reach

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service transforming CX and BPOs, announced today the opening of their new office in Bogota, Colombia, expanding the company's footprint in Latin America to serve new markets.

The decision was a strategic move to tap into the region's booming technology scene and strengthen Horatio's global operations to keep empowering businesses with solutions beyond bespoke CX support. Horatio's Trust & Safety and Content Moderation divisions will play a vital role in this office.

"Latin America holds immense potential for the technology industry and we believe that we can add significant value to businesses in this region. We look forward to building strong partnerships, collaborating with local talent, and contributing to the growth of the region's ecosystem," said Jose Herrera, CEO and co-founder of Horatio.

Horatio's expansion is expected to increase opportunities for growth, job creation, and economic development. As the company continues to grow its global footprint, it remains first-and-foremost committed to delivering a human-first approach to customer service.

"Colombia has experienced astonishing expansion in CX and technology in recent years and we are thrilled Horatio will now be a part of this growing sector which makes up nearly 15% of their country's service exports," said Jared Karson, CFO and co-founder of Horatio. "Bogota is rapidly emerging as a major hub for technology and innovation. The city offers a highly skilled workforce, favorable business environment, and a thriving startup ecosystem," he added.

In 2023, Horatio ranked number eight on Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in the Northeast and last month Horatio was ranked as the number one customer contact center in the Dominican Republic by the leading business publication, Revista Mercado. Earlier this year, Horatio unveiled a new state-of-the-art 92,000 sq feet office in Santo Domingo , Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio .

