New York-based Horatio hosts the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña de Antuña, at their newly constructed 130,000 square foot headquarters in Santo Domingo

The visit served to discuss collaborative initiatives aimed at promoting economic cooperation between the Dominican Republic and the region

Founded to put employees first, Horatio serves 100+ U.S. clients with an employee base of 1,500 bilingual agents in the Dominican Republic and Colombia

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio, the customer service revolutionizing CX and BPOs, today hosted the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Raquel Peña de Antuña, at their state-of-the-art 130,000 sq foot headquarters in Santo Domingo, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting the booming economy of the Dominican Republic. The company's headquarters located at Metro Plaza represents a critical milestone in Horatio's expansion. According to the World Bank, the Dominican Republic is one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean this last decade.

During her visit, the Vice President had the opportunity to meet with Horatio's leadership team to discuss how technology can contribute to the country's economic development, education, and infrastructure. Horatio showcased their latest innovations in supporting their agents and emphasized their commitment to supporting the growth of the Dominican Republic's digital economy.

"The inauguration of our state-of-the-art offices represents a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the BPO industry. We are honored by the visit of Vice President Peña de Antuña, which reflects our shared commitment to economic development and job creation. We hope to continue to work with the country's public sector to redefine the employee experience in the Dominican Republic and offer benefits employees are accustomed to at fast-growing startups in the United States," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and Co-Founder.

The visit also reinforced Horatio's dedication to corporate social responsibility. The company has a long-standing commitment to investing in communities and initiatives that improve people's lives. Through partnerships with local organizations and educational institutions, Horatio aims to enhance digital literacy and promote technological advancement in the Dominican Republic.

As an up-and-coming global technology giant, Horatio's hosting of the Vice President sends a strong message to the region by setting the stage for future collaborations and opportunities. As Horatio continues to expand its presence worldwide, partnerships like these demonstrate the company's commitment to innovation, cultural exchange, and a prosperous future for all.

About Horatio:
Horatio is the trusted customer service partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. Launched in 2020, Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in the Dominican Republic and Colombia serving 100+ U.S. clients with a growing employee base of 1,500 bilingual agents. As seen on Bloomberg, Forbes, and Crain's - and a recipient of Inc. Power Partners and the Inc. 5000 List for two years in a row. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com or follow @HireHoratio @HireHoratioRD.

Carly Wienner
[email protected]

