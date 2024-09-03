NEW YORK CITY GOES TO THE DOGS WITH AKC® MEET THE BREEDS®

- Tickets On Sale NOW for the Country's Largest Canine Extravaganza-

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get your tickets NOW for New York City's AKC® Meet the Breeds®, Presented by Purina Pro Plan, coming to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center Saturday, January 25th, and Sunday, January 26th, 2025. The American Kennel Club® (AKC) offers attendees the unique experience to meet and play with more than 100 different breeds of dogs with this two-day educational event. Event goers will simultaneously learn about responsible pet ownership and how to find the best breed(s) for their lifestyle from experts. Bring along the family for some furry fun!

AKC Meet the Breeds at Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, photographed by John Ricard, 917 848 4197.

Attendees can:

The event is open to the public and perfect for the whole family. Admission is $10 for children and $35 for adults. Upgraded VIP admission is available. Use promo code MEET for $5 off general admission. Tickets are on sale now!

"We love bringing this event to New York City," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "There is no better event for dog lovers than AKC Meet the Breeds. This unique event brings dog experts together to share their knowledge and passion for dogs, breeds, and responsible dog ownership with dog lovers across the tri-state area."

Not only can you meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds, but there will also be exciting demonstrations that highlight the athleticism and work ethic of dogs, including, but not limited to, agility, search and rescue and more.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit our website here .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

SOURCE The American Kennel Club, Inc.