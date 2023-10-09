New York City Plays Host to TransPerfect's Largest-Ever GlobalLink NEXT US Conference

TransPerfect

09 Oct, 2023, 10:27 ET

World's Leading Language and Technology Solutions Provider Showcases Global Insights, AI-Powered Innovation, and Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the leading global provider of language and technology solutions for businesses, hosted its eighth annual GlobalLink NEXT US conference in New York City. Held last year in San Francisco, 2023 marked the event's return to the east coast and its first time in New York. The largest-ever turnout for GlobalLink NEXT US included more than 500 attendees representing 300-plus organizations, all of whom came together for in-person discussions focused on the latest trends, new technological developments, and best practices for multilingual content management.

The GlobalLink NEXT program featured innovation spotlights, case studies, product workshops, and industry-specific breakout tracks in retail, life sciences, finance, and digital across two days. Key themes included maximizing the impact of Generative AI, strategies for leveraging machine translation (MT), tips for engaging multicultural and multinational audiences, and digital innovation and transformation.

A total of 48 sessions featured speakers from organizations including Amazon, UPS, TED-Ed, Hilton, Royal Caribbean, PNC, Zaplox, and NYC Tourism + Conventions. Each shared details of their individual business cases and provided insights on how their use of global content, digital marketing, and technology played a pivotal role in connecting with audiences worldwide.

Tatiana Barrera, Lead Product Manager at Royal Caribbean Group and a GlobalLink NEXT speaker, said, "This is my third time at GlobalLink NEXT. It was well organized, with interesting content in a fabulous venue. But what truly stood out were the TransPerfect people—welcoming, knowledgeable, and eager to help. We have complex translation needs, and TransPerfect has been a great partner in crafting customized solutions. I appreciated the opportunity to share my story with other attendees."

Matt Hauser, TransPerfect's Senior Vice President of Technology Solutions, noted, "The positive energy among our attendees at GlobalLink NEXT in New York was infectious. Clients and partners took full advantage of the conference as a platform for benchmarking their global content strategies with peers and thought leaders."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "GlobalLink NEXT continues to be a valuable opportunity to bring together our technology team, industry thought leaders, and our clients with the shared goal of streamlining multilingual content management and shaping the product roadmap for GlobalLink."

Upcoming GlobalLink NEXT events include GlobalLink NEXT EMEA, October 11–12 in Amsterdam, and GlobalLink NEXT Hong Kong on October 24.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

