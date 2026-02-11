New York City Surgeon Dr. Mark P. Zoland to Present on Core Muscle Injuries at Hospital for Special Surgery Soccer Medicine Symposium

Dr. Mark P. Zoland, MD, FACS, a nationally recognized expert in core muscle injuries and athletic pubalgia, will present at the "Return to The Pitch: Modern Strategies for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Soccer Athletes" symposium on March 27, 2026. Hosted at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, the event brings together leading sports medicine specialists to share the latest advancements in caring for soccer athletes ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark P. Zoland, founder of Core Surgical in New York City, will deliver a featured presentation on core muscle injuries at the upcoming "Return to The Pitch: Modern Strategies for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Soccer Athletes" symposium. The event, scheduled for March 27, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM, will be led by Riley J. Williams III, MD, Chief of the Sports Medicine Institute at Hospital for Special Surgery and Head Team Physician for the New York Red Bulls.

Dr. Zoland's 10:40 AM presentation will focus on the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of core muscle injuries — a condition that frequently affects high-performance soccer athletes. As a board-certified surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Zoland brings decades of specialized experience treating professional athletes across the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and NHL. His expertise in athletic pubalgia (commonly known as sports hernia) and groin injuries has made him a sought-after authority on this challenging topic.

The symposium features an elite faculty of sports medicine physicians, physical therapists, and surgeons presenting on a range of topics critical to soccer athlete care, including ACL injury management, hamstring strains, spinal injuries, upper extremity stabilization, and high ankle syndesmosis injuries. The program is designed for healthcare professionals seeking the most current, evidence-based strategies for returning athletes to competition.

"Core muscle injuries are among the most complex conditions affecting soccer players, often requiring a multidisciplinary approach to achieve optimal outcomes," says Dr. Mark P. Zoland. "I am honored to share my experience with this distinguished faculty as we prepare to care for athletes at all levels, particularly with the FIFA World Cup coming to the New York region in 2026."

Dr. Zoland's participation in this symposium underscores his commitment to advancing medical education and elevating the standard of care for athletic injuries. He has previously presented at prestigious institutions including Harvard, Hospital for Special Surgery, Columbia, and Cornell, and is the author of the book "Deciphering Groin and Pelvic Pain."

Dr. Mark P. Zoland received his bachelor's degree from Columbia University and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. He has been board certified and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons since 2001. Dr. Zoland is also a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. At Core Surgical, Dr. Zoland and his team provide the highest level of personalized care utilizing minimally invasive and laparoscopic techniques. The practice specializes in hernia repair, groin pain, pelvic pain, core muscle injuries, and sports-related injuries. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in New York City.

