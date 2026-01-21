New York Hernia and Sports Hernia Specialist Dr. Mark Zoland Named 2026 Super Doctor

Board-certified surgeon Dr. Mark Zoland of Core Surgical has been selected to the 2026 New York Super Doctors list, a prestigious honor recognizing outstanding physicians across the region. Published in The New York Times Magazine, the distinction highlights Dr. Zoland's expertise in complex hernia repair, sports hernia surgery, and groin pain treatment for patients ranging from professional athletes to active individuals throughout the tri-state area.

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland, a board-certified general surgeon and founder of Core Surgical, has been named to the 2026 New York Super Doctors list. The recognition will be published in the May 3, 2026 Sunday edition of The New York Times Magazine and online at superdoctors.com. Super Doctors identifies top physicians through a rigorous, multistep selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and a review by a physician-led panel.

Dr. Zoland has earned a national reputation as a leading authority on sports hernias, complex hernia repair, and chronic groin pain. His expertise attracts patients from across the United States and internationally, including professional athletes from the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS who trust Core Surgical for diagnosis and treatment. With over two decades of surgical experience and specialized focus on athletic pubalgia and pelvic pain conditions, Dr. Zoland has helped countless patients—from elite competitors to weekend warriors—return to active, pain-free lives.

At Core Surgical's Midtown Manhattan practice, Dr. Zoland offers both open and laparoscopic surgical techniques, utilizing advanced technology and innovative approaches tailored to each patient's unique condition. His training during the emergence of minimally invasive surgery, combined with a foundation in classic operative techniques, allows him to provide patients with a comprehensive range of treatment options that many younger surgeons cannot offer.

"Being named a Super Doctor is a tremendous honor, and it reflects the dedication my team and I bring to every patient who walks through our door," says Dr. Zoland. "Groin pain and sports hernias are complex conditions that often go misdiagnosed. I see myself as an advocate for my patients—taking the time to truly understand their problem and guiding them toward the right solution, even when it requires extra effort. That philosophy is at the heart of everything we do at Core Surgical."

Dr. Zoland has spent over 25 years studying the complexities of groin and pelvic pain, sharing his expertise through his book, Deciphering Groin and Pelvic Pain. His commitment to patient education and advancing the field has made Core Surgical a destination practice for patients who have often seen multiple specialists without receiving a definitive diagnosis.

Dr. Mark P. Zoland is a board-certified general surgeon and Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He earned his bachelor's degree from Columbia University and his medical degree from Cornell University Medical College. Dr. Zoland has been board certified since 2001 and brings over two decades of experience to his practice. His areas of expertise include minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional and laparoscopic hernia repair, sports hernia surgery, abdominal wall reconstruction, and the treatment of complex groin and pelvic pain conditions.

Core Surgical is a premier surgical practice located in Midtown Manhattan, specializing in hernia repair, sports hernia treatment, and groin pain management. The practice serves patients from throughout the tri-state area, across the United States, and internationally. With a team of board-certified surgeons bringing nearly 40 years of combined clinical experience, Core Surgical provides personalized care using the most advanced surgical techniques and technology available.

For more information about Dr. Mark Zoland or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.coresurgicalmd.com.

