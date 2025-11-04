New York City Trice Contracting Inc. Celebrating Masonry and Construction Services helping the community to be Safer!

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trice Contracting Inc. recently hosted an exclusive event in New York City, celebrating their expertise in masonry and construction. The gathering, held at Trice Contracting Inc., welcomed architects, builders, designers, and property owners, providing a firsthand look at the innovation and craftsmanship that define Trice's masonry services. The event featured live demonstrations and served as a networking platform, showcasing Trice Contracting's capabilities in historic restorations, contemporary stonework, and custom brick installations.

"This event was a celebration of the enduring artistry of masonry and a showcase of Trice Contracting's dedication to preserving New York City's architectural heritage. From intricate stone cutting to eco-friendly solutions, we demonstrated how we blend time-honored techniques with cutting-edge innovation," said a spokesperson for Trice Contracting. "We're not just building structures but crafting legacies that will stand the test of time, and it was an honor to share that vision with our community."

Attendees at the event experienced several key aspects of Trice Contracting's work:

Hands-On Demonstrations: Expert masons from the Trice team led live demonstrations, showcasing intricate stone cutting, façade restoration techniques, and custom bricklaying patterns. These interactive displays offered a behind-the-scenes look at the skills required to achieve Trice's signature finish, which blends durability, precision, and architectural elegance.



Historic Preservation: Trice Contracting highlighted their meticulous restoration work on historic buildings, from brownstones in Brooklyn to landmark commercial properties in Manhattan. Their work honors the original design while strengthening structural integrity.



Trice Contracting highlighted their meticulous restoration work on historic buildings, from brownstones in Brooklyn to landmark commercial properties in Manhattan. Their work honors the original design while strengthening structural integrity. Sustainable Craftsmanship: A key focus of the event was Trice's commitment to sustainability. The company emphasized its use of environmentally responsible materials, reduction of construction waste, and sourcing of local materials. They also introduced a new line of eco-friendly masonry solutions designed to reduce carbon footprints without compromising quality or aesthetics.

Mohammed Rafiq, emphasized the company's mission: combining time-honored techniques with modern materials to build structures that are both beautiful and enduring. The event underscored Trice Contracting's dedication to precision and passion in every project, reinforcing their position as leaders in the masonry and construction industry.

SOURCE Trice Contracting Inc.