Trice Contracting: Showcasing Expert Masonry Services at Exclusive New York City Event

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city where architectural excellence is a defining feature, Trice Contracting took center stage last weekend with an exclusive event celebrating their mastery in masonry and construction. Held at Trice Contracting Inc. the gathering brought together architects, builders, designers, and property owners to witness firsthand the craftsmanship and innovation that define Trice's expert masonry services.

The event served as both a live demonstration and a networking platform, offering attendees an in-depth look into Trice Contracting's capabilities — from historic restorations to contemporary stonework and custom brick installations. Guests were welcomed with a presentation by Mohammed Rafiq, who emphasized the company's mission: combining time-honored techniques with modern materials to build structures that are both beautiful and enduring.

"Masonry is more than a trade - it's an art form," said Mohammed Rafiq. "At Trice, we take pride in every joint, every stone, every finish. This event was about showing our community the level of precision and passion that goes into our work."

Hands-On Demonstrations

Throughout the day, expert masons from the Trice team led live demonstrations showcasing intricate stone cutting, façade restoration techniques, and custom bricklaying patterns. The interactive displays gave attendees a rare behind-the-scenes look at the skills required to achieve Trice's trademark finish - a blend of durability, precision, and architectural elegance.

Special attention was given to Trice's work in historic preservation. From brownstones in Brooklyn to landmark commercial properties in Manhattan, Trice Contracting has earned a reputation for meticulous restoration work that honors original design while strengthening structural integrity.

Sustainable Craftsmanship

Another key focus of the event was sustainability. Trice highlighted its commitment to using environmentally responsible materials, reducing construction waste, and sourcing locally whenever possible. Their team introduced a new line of eco-friendly masonry solutions aimed at reducing carbon footprints without sacrificing quality or aesthetics.

Client Testimonials and Industry Insight

The event also featured a panel discussion with past clients and industry experts, offering insights into collaborative project planning, overcoming structural challenges, and the future of masonry in modern architecture.

"Trice brought our vision to life better than we imagined," shared Gary Franklyn from of a restored brownstone in Harlem. "Their attention to detail and commitment to the craft made all the difference."

Looking Ahead

As the event concluded, one message was clear: Trice Contracting is not just building structures - they're building a legacy of quality, trust, and design excellence across New York City.

For more information on Trice Contracting's expert masonry services or to request a project consultation, visit www.tricecontracting.com or contact their office at 718-278-6000. Reach us for all your projects, we handle all types of projects across all boroughs of New York!

SOURCE Trice Contracting Inc.