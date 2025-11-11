Trice Contracting Inc. Delivers Excellence in Waterproofing Services Across New York, NY

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city where the elements can be as relentless as the pace of daily life, reliable waterproofing is essential for protecting both residential and commercial properties. Trice Contracting Inc., a trusted name in construction and restoration, has once again proven its expertise with a recent showcase of top-tier waterproofing services in New York.

On November 10, 2025, Trice Contracting Inc. demonstrated its advanced waterproofing techniques at an exclusive client event, emphasizing the importance of durable, high-quality protection for New York's diverse building structures. Property owners, contractors, and industry professionals attended to witness the company's innovative solutions designed to prevent water damage, mold growth, and structural deterioration.

"We take pride in providing dependable waterproofing that stands up to New York's toughest conditions," said a company CEO Mohammed Rafiq. "Our team uses the latest technology and premium materials to ensure every project exceeds expectations - whether it's a small residential fix or a major commercial overhaul."

Trice Contracting Inc. offers a full range of waterproofing services, including:

Basement and foundation sealing

Exterior wall waterproofing

Roof and deck coatings

Leak detection and repair

Protective membrane installations

The company's commitment to quality workmanship, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction has made it one of the go-to names for waterproofing across the five boroughs.

Clients have praised Trice Contracting Inc. for their attention to detail, professionalism, and long-lasting results. As New York faces unpredictable weather and aging infrastructure, the demand for reliable waterproofing continues to grow—and Trice Contracting Inc. stands ready to meet that challenge with integrity and skill.

About Trice Contracting Inc.

Trice Contracting Inc. is a leading construction and contracting firm based in New York, NY. Specializing in waterproofing, masonry, roofing, and general restoration, the company has built a solid reputation for quality, safety, and excellence throughout the region. Call for FREE QUOTES!

For more information on Trice Contracting's expert masonry services or to request a project consultation, visit www.tricecontracting.com or contact their office at 718-278-6000. Reach us for all your projects, we handle all types of projects across all boroughs of New York!

SOURCE Trice Contracting Inc.