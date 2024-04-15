New York City's Largest Indoor Pickleball Destination Opens in THE PENN DISTRICT on April 15th as Life Time Expansion Continues

Life Time PENN 1 covers 54,000 square feet with debut of seven, street level pickleball courts and massive group training space; adds to boutique studios, recovery and rejuvenation floors

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As New Yorkers' passion for pickleball and all things wellness continues to grow, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), is bringing an entirely new experience to office workers, commuters and neighborhood residents in the heart of THE PENN DISTRICT, with the opening of Life Time PENN 1 on April 15.

The completion of the 54,000-square-foot luxury athletic club transforms the street level experience of the recently redeveloped 2.5-million-square-foot PENN 1 office tower with the debut of seven, street level pickleball courts – the most in New York City – along with the unveiling of a massive space for Life Time's exclusive Alpha , GTX , and UltraFit signature group training programs. The pickleball courts are available for reservations for open play, mixers, leagues, clinics and tournaments and the training space will offer more than 50 classes weekly by the city's top coaches and personal trainers.

"Life Time continues to gain tremendous momentum across Manhattan and Brooklyn because of our incredible people, programs and places, including this new iconic destination at PENN 1," said Parham Javaheri, Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations. "The transformation of The PENN DISTRICT has been exhilarating to watch under the expertise of Vornado Realty Trust and brings Life Time to a whole new level in New York. We're proud to be the wellness anchor for this entire area."

The opening of the pickleball and training space complements Life Time's thriving Class Collection boutique studios with nearly 60 classes offered weekly, and a functional training floor featuring state-of-the-art cardio and strength-based equipment, and dedicated spaces for recovery, relaxation and stretching with Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training team. Members also have access to luxurious dressing rooms with saunas showers, plush amenities and complimentary lockers, and a juice bar with Life Time's proprietary nutritional products. In total, the club covers a portion of three floors of the office tower.

As part of the redeveloped 55-story building, which sits directly atop Penn Station and serves global office tenants, Life Time is readily accessible to hundreds of thousands of daily commuters, visitors and locals alike.

"Life Time PENN 1 is a core piece of our vision for The PENN DISTRICT as a vibrant and welcoming community powered by the highest-quality amenities and operators," said Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President of Office Leasing and Co-Head of Real Estate at Vornado. "From health and wellness options to an array of dining selections and inspired social spaces, The PENN DISTRICT offers residents, commuters, and visitors endless ways to come together, day and night and we're thrilled Life Time Pickleball is a part of it."

Life Time at PENN 1 is located at 250 West 34th Street and is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's open for anyone to join with a Signature Membership or a Premier Membership, which includes pickleball. Both include access to all Life Time destinations nationwide and in Canada. Day passes are also available.

For additional information, visit lifetime.life/PENN1.

In addition to the completion at PENN 1, Life Time continues to grow its presence in New York City with plans to open Life Time Atlantic Avenue on April 19. Additional planned locations include The Brooklyn Tower and Park Avenue South.

Life Time debuted in 2016 with Life Time Sky (605 W. 42nd Street). Since then, the Company has opened at the Ocean Residence in Battery Park (1 West Street); in the former New York Health & Racquet clubs at 23rd Street (Between 5th and 6th), NoHo (62 Cooper Sq.), and Midtown (110 W. 56th Street); the One Wall Street development (29 New Street), and at Front & York in Brooklyn (168 Front St., Brooklyn). Life Time's opened its first permanent indoor pickleball courts in Manhattan at Life Time Sky in February 2023.

