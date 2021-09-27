New York county selects Arcadis for wastewater plant consolidation project

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemung County Sewer District (CCSD) has selected Arcadis to consolidate its two wastewater treatment plants in an effort to modernize its infrastructure and save costs. Arcadis will provide design and construction services to upgrade the Milton Street Wastewater Treatment Plant and decommission the Lake Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Modernizing wastewater infrastructure and upgrading treatment processes can be costly. In consolidating the plants, CCSD is eliminating the need to renovate both plants, instead investing in more cost, energy and operationally efficient processes at Milton Street. The upgraded plant will have a permitted capacity of 28.2 million gallons per day and is expected to be complete by 2026.

Designing consolidated plants typically takes three years. Arcadis will fast-track the project to deliver designs within a year, helping reduce CCSD's capital costs by up to $15 million. The renovated Milton Street plant will also protect water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and locally by meeting more stringent regulatory requirements and abating sanitary sewer overflows at the Lake Street plant.

"We are under pressure to meet aggressive regulatory deadlines," said Tom Rhoads, CCSD's interim executive director. "Arcadis' interactive approach, global office footprint and distributed design capabilities made them uniquely capable of working 24/7 to deliver on our scheduling and environmental requirements. We are eager to get started on improving water quality in our community."

To meet the county's deadline, Arcadis will use an entirely virtual approach. Building Information Modeling (BIM) process experts and engineers around the world will work to develop 3D models. Those digital models will then guide the decision-making process for final delivery.

"A consolidation of this size requires adept, innovative engineering and incredibly organized individuals capable of meeting tight deadlines. Blending those capabilities to protect local water quality in a fair and equitable manner is a welcome endeavor and a core value that our entire team brings to this project," said John Perriello, group leader and one of Arcadis' local experts whose familiarity with upstate New York's unique wastewater challenges will help ensure the company delivers optimal outcomes for CCSD.

Arcadis has successfully delivered wastewater treatment projects in upstate New York for nearly 60 years, including its recent efforts to help track COVID-19 in wastewater collection systems.

