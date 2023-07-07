New York Cruise Lines, Leading Sightseeing Company, Expands Partnership with 5WPR to Encompass Entire Fleet of Nautical Attractions, Including Restaurant Business

Following a prosperous year-long collaboration between 5W and NYCL subsidiary, Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, the partnership now also includes The BEAST as well as NYCL's restaurants, North River Lobster Company and La Barca Cantina

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for New York City's iconic sightseeing, entertainment, dining and transportation, New York Cruise Lines.

As Agency of Record, 5W will handle New York Cruise Lines' strategic communications planning, organic influencer relations, event ideation and management, and media relations. New York Cruise Lines includes Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, The BEAST speedboat attraction, North River Lobster Company – the world-famous seafood restaurant, and La Barca Cantina – NYC's first and only Mexican cuisine yacht.

New York Cruise Lines joins 5WPR's lifestyle division after a wildly successful year-long partnership between 5W and one of NYCL's subsidiaries, Circle Line. Following the impressive results that 5W secured for Circle Line, NYCL has expanded its relationship with the agency to include its entire fleet of nautical attractions.

"New York Cruise Lines is a staple in the New York City tourism circuit, and we are thrilled to broaden our partnership following our monumental success with Circle Line" said 5WPR co-CEO Dara Busch. "We are committed to delivering the same level of impact across New York Cruise Lines' entire portfolio and can't wait for what's in store for the upcoming summer season."

"We're extremely pleased with the results produced by the 5WPR team and are very excited to have all of our attraction and hospitality brands consolidated under one company," said Phil Whitney, SVP of Sales & Marketing for New York Cruise Lines.

5W Public Relations' Lifestyle division has a masterful understanding of the travel and entertainment sector, honing in on key media relationships that deliver highly sought-out coverage for clients.

About North River Lobster Company

North River Lobster Company (NRLC) is a world-famous seafood restaurant on a boat that offers daily short excursions on the Hudson River, featuring the most beautiful views in the world. Serving an abundance of Maine-fresh lobster rolls, seafood platters, burgers, and ready-to-share appetizers, NRLC is the perfect spot for sunset dinners and cocktails as well as group celebrations and outings. Located at Pier 81 on 12th Avenue and 41st Street, NRLC is easily accessible from midtown Manhattan. For more information, please visit northriverlobsterco.com.

About La Barca Cantina

La Barca Cantina is a unique dining establishment on a three-story yacht serving the best regional Mexican cuisine, tequila, and margaritas while cruising on the Hudson River. The fiesta on the Hudson is a must-do experience, complete with an enormous outdoor deck, three bars, and two indoor temperature-controlled decks. With several cruises throughout the day, guests can enjoy delicious food and drinks while taking in breathtaking views of the New York skyline. With over 100 curated tequila, mezcal and banacora spirits from the industry's top producers, La Barca Cantina is the perfect destination for a romantic night out or an exciting group adventure. Located on the West Side Highway and 42nd Street, La Barca Cantina is easily accessible from all NYC tourist hubs and attractions. The restaurant boat is open from May through December. For more information on La Barca Cantina, please visit https://labarcacantina.com/.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

