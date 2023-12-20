New York Elected Officials Raise their Voice in Support of WellNow Urgent Care over Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in Rate Dispute

Urgent Care Company Continues to Push Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to Pay Fair Rates for the Care Provided to Patients in New York

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care today announced that it continues to push Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to pay fair rates for the care that WellNow provides to the patients it serves in New York.

WellNow has been negotiating in good faith with Excellus since before the COVID pandemic. Despite WellNow's best efforts, Excellus has failed to commit to reasonable rates for services WellNow provides. In fact, rates from Excellus for WellNow patients have decreased by more than 35 percent in the last decade despite the massive inflation over the last several years and the fact that Excellus has continued to raise rates by more than 45 percent for its insured members since 2016 – we note that future rate increases must be approved by the New York Department of Financial Services. These factors make it unsustainable for WellNow to continue as an in-network provider with Excellus unless rates improve.

Since WellNow put Excellus on notice in September, approximately two dozen local and state officials have stepped up and supported the company's efforts. From 117th District Assemblyman Ken Blankenship to 114th District Assemblyman Matthew Simpson and 143rd District Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace, a collection of the letters from government officials can be accessed here: WellNowSupport

"As a representative of much of rural Jefferson, St. Lawrence, Lewis and Oneida counties, I am acutely aware of the challenges faced by residents in accessing timely and quality care," said Assemblyman Ken Blankenship of the 117th Assembly District. "WellNow Urgent Care has been instrumental in bridging the healthcare gap in our community, particularly in areas that could be described as 'healthcare deserts.' Residents in these regions often lack immediate access to emergency or intermediate care, making WellNow Urgent Care a lifeline for their medical needs."

"WellNow facilities are a critical part of the healthcare spectrum. They bridge the gap between primary care and critical care. Without these facilities, patients will have no choice but to seek care at a hospital emergency room, thus further overwhelming our already teetering hospital system," added Monica Wallace, Member of Assembly, District 143.

"In public statements from Excellus, they are telling the community that WellNow is asking for much higher rates when compared to other primary care providers, which is either purposely misleading or suggests they don't truly understand the role that urgent care providers play in the communities they serve," said Sam Meites, President of WellNow Urgent Care. "WellNow Urgent Care offers a much greater range of services than most primary care providers including x-rays and immediate care for fractures and lacerations. Urgent care is also open 7-days-a-week with extended hours, when nearly every primary care provider is 9-5, Monday through Friday."

WellNow is still hopeful that a deal can be reached. However, if Excellus does not come to the table with a fair rate proposal by January 1, the company will no longer be able to accept in-network insurance coverage from Excellus.

While time is running out, WellNow has set up a Web page at www.urgentcarecounts.com with details on how patients can take action. For media interested in interviewing those New York elected officials raising their voice in support of WellNow Urgent Care over Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in this rate dispute, please contact Joe Carey.

