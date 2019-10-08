New York Heating Business Offers Top 5 Boiler Safety Tips for Fall and Winter

"There are very few stings that beat out a New York winter chill," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "We rely on our boilers to keep us warm, and it's important that we take early action to avoid untimely breakdowns and eliminate dangers like fires and carbon monoxide poisoning."

Petri Plumbing & Heating suggests taking the following steps before assuming a boiler is safe to operate this year:

Replace boiler filters: To maintain optimum performance, ensure efficient operation and prevent hazards such as fires and breakdowns, the filter should be regularly changed according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Also, consider upgrading to electrostatic filters. These high-performance filters do not need to be replaced, however cleaning them four times a year is recommended. Clear exhaust flues: A blocked airway can have devastating consequences, as pressure buildup from a boiler is a leading cause for fires, explosions and carbon monoxide buildup. To ensure safety, clean the flue and make sure any potential obstructions that could cause pressure buildup are removed. When in doubt, contact a professional. Clear the room: While space is limited in many Brooklyn homes, a boiler room is just that – a boiler room. Boilers generate extreme heat and need airflow circulation to keep the unit maintained properly. Hanging clothes and boxes stored inside boiler rooms are common fire hazards and should be avoided. Keep flammable items a safe distance from the boiler to protect the entire home and ensures professionals can access the unit when service is needed. Check the water levels: Checking the water level of your boiler is essential to its performance and safety. If the water level is low, it could affect the pressure and temperature level. If leaks are detected, contact a service professional to fix these issues as soon as possible. Schedule an annual tune-up: A professional visit will help identify potential boiler issues before they can develop into costly breakdowns. Not only for peace of mind, tune-ups ensure efficiency for lower heating bills and are often required by the manufacturer to keep the warranty intact.

"Skipping maintenance on a boiler increases the chances of the unit breaking down later during the really cold days when more strain is placed on the system," said Petri. "Losing heat in the middle of winter can cause pipes to freeze and burst, which introduces a new set of issues. We'd much rather homeowners be proactive and prepare early for the heating seasons than endure any hardships when winter hits."

To schedule an annual boiler tune-up or learn more about services provided by Petri Plumbing & Heating, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call 718-748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.petriplumbing.com

