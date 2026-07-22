New York Jets Partner with Coyote Promotions

Agreement names Coyote Promotions an Official Partner of the New York Jets and the team's promotional merchandise agency

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Jets have partnered with Coyote Promotions, a leading promotional merchandise agency, in a multi-year agreement focused on delivering premium branded merchandise, gifting solutions, and activation support across the organization's fan initiatives, business operations, and partner network.

As part of the partnership, Coyote Promotions will serve as a preferred provider for promotional initiatives, including branded giveaways, gifting programs, and partner activations. The partnership will also provide opportunities for co-branded merchandise and engagement initiatives that support both fan-facing and business-to-business experiences.

"We're excited to welcome Coyote Promotions to the Jets family," said Jeff Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Business Development + Ventures. "Coyote has built a strong reputation for delivering creative, high-quality promotional solutions, and their expertise will help elevate how we engage with our fans, partners, and broader business community."

Coyote Promotions will also become a supporting partner of the Jets Partner Alliance (JPA), the organization's year-round business-to-business platform connecting corporate partners, suite holders, and industry leaders through networking events and relationship-building opportunities. Through the program, Coyote will have opportunities to engage directly with members of the Jets corporate partners ecosystem while showcasing its branded merchandise and promotional capabilities.

"Partnering with the New York Jets is an exciting milestone for Coyote, especially as a New York-based company and a recent NFL licensee. We are thrilled to join an organization with so much momentum and look forward to growing together and building something special," said Marc Simone, CEO of Coyote Promotions.

The partnership also includes year-round marketing and engagement opportunities for Coyote Promotions, including visibility across Jets digital channels, featured offers on the Flight Club Portal, and exposure through gameday assets at MetLife Stadium. These touchpoints will provide Coyote with valuable opportunities to connect with Jets fans and business stakeholders while further extending the brand's presence.

About Coyote Promotions

Coyote Promotions is a New York-based, full-service brand merchandising agency that helps leading organizations turn merchandise into meaningful brand experiences. From concept and creative development through sourcing, production, and fulfillment, Coyote delivers innovative promotional products and fan-engagement campaigns that connect brands with their audiences.

Founded in 1990, Coyote is an official partner of more than 20 professional sports organizations across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, and NCAA, as well as an official licensee of WWE and U.S. Soccer. The company is also proudly certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL's Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today's league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Flight Club program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.

SOURCE New York Jets