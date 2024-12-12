New York Law Firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Supports the Grieving Families Act

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf proudly announce its support for the Grieving Families Act (GFA), a groundbreaking piece of legislation that seeks to modernize New York's outdated wrongful death laws. Yesterday, firm partner Christopher Donadio and his client Jose Marrero appeared on The Rush Hour with Annika Pergament on NY1 to shed light on the devastating impact of current laws and the urgent need for reform.

In a powerful interview on The Rush Hour with NY1, Christopher Donadio, a partner at Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, and his client, Jose Marrero, shed light on the devastating impact of losing loved ones without fair legal recourse. This moving discussion underscores the urgency for Gov. Hochul to recognize the importance of these losses and sign the legislation to support grieving families across the state.

Jose Marrero shared his heartbreaking story of losing his wife during a routine medical procedure at Maimonides Medical Center. Under New York's archaic wrongful death statute, his grief is not considered compensable. Marrero's story underscores the systemic inequities of the current law, which fails to account for the emotional loss suffered by families of victims who did not earn significant income.

"New York's wrongful death laws have remained largely unchanged since 1847, and they reflect a legacy of injustice," said Christopher Donadio. "Families like Mr. Marrero's deserve better. The Grieving Families Act is a crucial step toward ensuring that emotional losses are recognized and that wrongdoers are held fully accountable."

The Grieving Families Act expands the category of individuals eligible to bring wrongful death claims and allows for compensation for grief and emotional loss. It also extends the statute of limitations for filing claims from two years to three. These changes align New York's laws with those of the majority of states, bringing fairness and justice to grieving families.

Despite bipartisan support, opponents of the legislation have propagated misleading claims about its potential impact on medical malpractice premiums. Historical evidence from other states, such as Illinois, debunks these concerns. Instead, the Act represents an opportunity to modernize the justice system and deter negligent behavior that leads to preventable deaths.

As one of New York's premier personal injury firms, Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf has long advocated for the rights of victims and their families. The firm strongly supports the passage of the Grieving Families Act as a vital measure to address class, racial, gender, and age disparities in the justice system.

