New York Medical Malpractice 2026 Released by Leading Trial Attorneys Howard Hershenhorn and Marijo Adimey

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 edition of New York Medical Malpractice has been released, providing New York litigators with an authoritative and practice-focused guide to one of the most complex areas of civil litigation.

Written by seasoned trial attorneys Howard S. Hershenhorn and Marijo C. Adimey, both partners at the New York Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf, the treatise distills decades of courtroom experience into a clear, practical roadmap for handling medical malpractice cases in New York.

Designed for practicing attorneys, New York Medical Malpractice 2026 explains the law from both procedural and substantive perspectives, translating statutes, court rules, and case law into actionable guidance. The book walks readers through every phase of a medical malpractice case, from case evaluation and pleadings to discovery, expert disclosure, motion practice, trial, and post-trial proceedings. Throughout, the authors focus on how the law is applied in New York courts, not just how it is written.

The 2026 edition reflects recent developments and emerging trends that continue to shape medical malpractice litigation statewide. It addresses the practical challenges attorneys face when litigating high-stakes claims involving hospitals, physicians, and healthcare institutions, including issues related to evidentiary standards, expert testimony, procedural deadlines, and trial strategy. The authors' real-world insights help practitioners anticipate obstacles and make informed strategic decisions at each stage of litigation.

Howard S. Hershenhorn, recognized among the Top 10 lawyers in the New York metropolitan region, is a senior trial lawyer of national stature whose practice is devoted to the litigation of complex medical malpractice and catastrophic injury cases. He is known for commanding the courtroom, mastering the medicine, and driving high-stakes cases to resolution through verdict or settlement.

Marijo C. Adimey is a leading figure in high-exposure medical malpractice litigation involving wrongful death and severe injury claims, distinguished by her rigorous preparation, strategic precision, and uncompromising control of the factual and medical record. Recently, she secured a $60 million verdict in Nassau County Supreme Court, one of the largest medical malpractice verdicts returned nationally in 2025.

Together, they form a trial team that combines authoritative advocacy with exacting command of New York medical malpractice law, setting the standard for the prosecution of the most serious cases.

