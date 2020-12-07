New York Law Journal Names TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) #1 E-Discovery Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, has been recognized in the New York Law Journal's "Best of 2020 Reader Rankings" as the top provider of legal services to the New York community. Based on a reader vote, TLS clinched the number one spot in the following categories:

End-to-End E-Discovery Solution Provider

Predictive Coding Solution

The New York Law Journal was founded in 1888 and is administered by ALM Media. The publication's "Best Of" list features companies that stand out in the legal industry and provides the community with a peer-verified resource to allow them to identify the region's best technologies, products, and service providers. TLS has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions by ALM reader votes.

A key component of TLS's end-to-end solutions is Digital Reef, a proprietary e-discovery platform and ECA management tool that is used by law firms and corporate legal departments for big data processing and managing large and complex data sets. Capable of ingesting up to 17 terabytes of data in a 24-hour period, Digital Reef streamlines the entire discovery process in a secure and user-friendly environment.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Our TLS team works diligently to deliver e-discovery clients a world-class services and technology experience. It's gratifying to be recognized by the New York Law Journal as the industry's top e-discovery solutions provider."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

