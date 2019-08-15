New York personal injury lawyer Howard Hershenhorn named 2020 Best Lawyers® NYC "Lawyer of the Year" and 7 other Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf attorneys named Best Lawyers 2020

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manhattan Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is pleased to announced that:

Our partner Howard Hershenhorn was recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2020 "Lawyer of the Year" for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in the New York City area.

Howard Hershenhorn, a partner at Manhattan law firm Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf was named NYC Personal Injury Lawyer of the Year 2020 by Best Lawyers

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making this accolade particularly significant. These lawyers are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during the peer review assessments.

In addition to being nominated NYC Personal Injury Lawyer of the Year 2020, Howard Hershenhorn was also named Best Lawyer for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

During his career at the firm, Howard Hershenhorn has obtained large verdicts and settlements for cases related to personal injury, wrongful death and medical malpractice. He recently obtained a $85 million verdict for a pedestrian who was struck by a bus in Manhattan. This verdict is the largest jury verdict obtained in New York State in 2018.

The 7 other lawyers nominated Best Lawyers were:

Marijo C. Adimey - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Jeffrey B. Bloom - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Christopher J. Donadio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Anthony H. Gair - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Stephen H. Mackauf - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Ben B. Rubinowitz - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs Richard M. Steigman - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Best Lawyers is universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

GAIR, GAIR, CONASON, RUBINOWITZ, BLOOM, HERSHENHORN STEIGMAN & MACKAUF celebrates its 100th anniversary. The Manhattan personal injury law firm has staked its superior reputation on its dedication, sensitivity and commitment to personal service.

Media Contact:

Howard Hershenhorn

212-943-1090

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf

Related Links

https://www.gairgair.com

