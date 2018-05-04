New York State Psychiatric Association Endorses DrFirst Medication Management Tools for Use by Psychiatric Community in New York State

As part of this endorsement, NYSPA members will be able to purchase Rcopia, DrFirst's industry-leading, web-based, stand-alone e-prescribing service, at a substantial discount. Doctors and clinicians can e-prescribe both legend drugs and controlled substances with Rcopia, as well as access clinical decision support, robust medication history, secure electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS) and market-leading patient benefit check features, all within the e-prescribing workflow.

NYSPA has also endorsed the use of DrFirst's revolutionary mobile e-prescribing solution, iPrescribe, so members can write prescriptions on their mobile devices from anywhere, including between offices or during a patient visit. iPrescribe also enables prescribers to communicate in real time with other care team members, and even with the patient themselves (with proper consent), through its HIPAA-compliant, secure text messaging feature. iPrescribe can be used as a stand-alone application or with Rcopia.

"We are pleased to offer our prescribing members the opportunity to obtain these cost-efficient and powerful tools, particularly at a time when we are focused on enhancing patient behavioral health care needs while coordinating with patient primary care and other specialty care providers," said Seeth Vivek, M.D., DLFAPA, president of the New York State Psychiatric Association.

"Having helped 30,000 New York providers meet I-STOP e-prescribing requirements, we are acutely aware of the data-flow challenges they face and the flexibility providers and staff need to securely access patient medication histories and write prescriptions wherever and whenever they need to," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "We are very pleased to have the NYSPA's endorsement."

DrFirst, the nation's leading provider of e-prescribing and medication management solutions, enables stakeholders across the healthcare industry to intelligently use comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase their patient safety ratings, efficiency and profitability. Today, more than 170,000 healthcare professionals and more than 60% of electronic health record vendors, depend on DrFirst's innovative software solutions to improve clinical workflows, expedite secure collaboration across a patient's care team and drive better health outcomes. The company's integrated technologies include its award-winning electronic prescribing platform, the most comprehensive medication history available, clinically specialized secure messaging, as well as patient medication adherence monitoring and benefits checking. In addition, DrFirst was the first to offer e-prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS), which is considered the industry standard for providers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.drfirst.com or connect with us @DrFirst.

