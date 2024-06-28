New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio win awards in National Press Club journalism contest

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Emily Wilkins today announced the winners of the prestigious National Press Club Journalism Awards. Outlets across the country ranging from small-town newsrooms to major international outlets were honored for work that took us deep inside some of the most tragic events of the year, provided introspection or comedic relief, and showed how investigative journalism continues to drive change.

Staff from The New York Times won four awards, including the Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award for its harrowing, detailed take "Inside the Deadly Maui Inferno, Hour by Hour." New York Times photographer Samar Abu Elouf was awarded the club's photography award for her sensitive images of the war in Gaza, particularly its impact on children. Ms. Elouf captured this history while enduring personal loss, including the destruction of her home, illness, and the death of multiple family members. Times' reporter Nicholas Fandos won the Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism for his consistent revelatory takes on national political stories including the fall of New York lawmakers George Santos and Robert Menendez. Emily Steele, Sydney Ember and Mike Baker won the Michael A. Dornheim Award for their insider look at issues facing air traffic controllers in their investigative piece, "Flight Risks."

A team of reporters at National Public Radio won the club's breaking news award for their nuanced reporting of the first days of the Israel-Hamas war, and NPR's Chiara Weisner won the Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award for print and online reporting for her investigation into how fishermen hired by biomedical labs were excessively bleeding Horseshoe Crabs to harvest the blood for testing, which drove legislative change and the creation of a synthetic alternative.

The Berkshire Eagle's Seth Brown won the club's Angele Gingras Humor Award for a selection of columns that had the judges laughing out loud on his take on everyday topics, such as his March Madness bracket for life's annoyances, pitting TikTok videos vs. misaligned can openers vs. "People Who Come in Five Minutes Before Closing."

The awards dinner will be held at the National Press Club on Wednesday, August 28. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a reception in the Holeman Lounge followed at 7 p.m. with dinner and program in the ballroom.

The event will also honor Alsu Kurmasheva with the 2024 President's Award which is given at the discretion of the President of the National Press Club.

Tickets to the awards dinner are $75 for the general public, $65 for members of the National Press Club and can be purchased online.

WINNERS

Angele Gingras Humor Award

Seth Brown, The Berkshire Eagle for "The Pun Also Rises."

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Print)

Chiara Eisner, National Public Radio for "Coastal biomedical labs are bleeding more horseshoe crabs with little accountability."

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Broadcast)

Maya Trabulsi, KPBS for "Animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder."

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Examining the News Media (Print/Online)

Liam Scott and the team at Voice of America for "Last of the Watchdogs."

Arthur E. Rowse Award for Examining the News Media (Broadcast)

Kaleidoscope for the podcast "Silenced: The Radio Murders."

Breaking News Award (Print/Online)

The Wall Street Journal for "The New Banking Crisis."

Breaking News Award (Broadcast)

National Public Radio for "The First Days of the Israel-Hamas War."

Consumer Journalism Award (Print/Online)

Bloomberg News for "Bad Medicine."

Consumer Journalism Award (Broadcast)

KXAN for "TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation"

Edwin M. Hood Award

The Wall Street Journal for "Evan Gershkovich and the Global Surge in Hostage Diplomacy."

Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

The New York Times for "Inside the Deadly Maui Inferno, Hour by Hour."

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Jenny Deam, Denver Gazette/Colorado Springs Gazette for "The Unwatched: How Colorado Systematically Fails Its Most Vulnerable Elderly in Long-Term Care"

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Yaroslav Trofimov, The Wall Street Journal for "Wars and Power."

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Sydney Ember, Emily Steel, and Mike Baker, The New York Times for "Flight Risks."

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Christine Emba, The Washington Post for "Men are lost. Here's a map out of the wilderness."

News Photography Award

Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

Newsletter Journalism Award

PBS NewsHour for "Here's the Deal."

Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Nicholas Fandos, The New York Times for "Exposing Political Secrets."

Washington Regional Correspondence

Marilyn W. Thompson, ProPublica for "Redistricting: The Secretive Threat to Democracy."

HONORABLE MENTION

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Print)

Kevin Armstrong, The Star-Ledger for "Death at the Racetrack."

Ann Cottrell Free Animal Reporting Award (Broadcast)

Scripps News for "Scripps News Investigates: Racing to Death"

Breaking News Award (Broadcast)

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir for "Earthquake in Turkey."

Consumer Journalism Award (Print/Online)

Jesse Coburn, Streetsblog for "Ghost Tags: Inside New York City's Black Market for Temporary License Plates."

Consumer Journalism Award (Broadcast)

ABC News Live for "Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic Recycling."

Edwin M. Hood Award

Martin Smith, Marcela Gaviria, Rain Media for "America and The Taliban."

Joan M. Friedenberg Online Journalism Award

KXAN for "OutLaw: A Half-Century Criminalizing LGBTQ+ Texans."

Joseph D. Ryle Award for Excellence in Writing on the Problems of Geriatrics

Hannah Grabenstein, PBS NewsHour for "No Place to Live or Die."

Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis

Taryn Luna, Los Angeles Times for analysis.

Michael A. Dornheim Award

Bloomberg News for "Ghost in the Machine."

Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism

Benjamin Ortiz, New Lines Magazine for "New Lines Magazine: 'How Crossing the Texas-Mexico Border in the 1980s Led to a Trans-Atlantic Musical Awakening'"

Newsletter Journalism Award

Matt Arco, NJ Advance Media for "What Makes Christie Run?"

Sandy Hume Award for Excellence in Political Journalism

Benjamin Oreskes, Los Angeles Times for "Coverage of California's Congressional Delegation."

Washington Regional Correspondence

Nick Grube, Honolulu Civil Beat for his regional reporting.

