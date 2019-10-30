New York to Lead for 2020 World Tour of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky®

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women will kick off its 2020 World Tour in New York, USA with the 2020 USA Edition in mid Feb 2020, House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd announced today. The 2020 World tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® will include editions of the summit in the USA, Middle East, UK, India, Greater China, and Singapore. Additional editions may be announced in early 2020. The 2020 World tour continues the steady expansion of the summit as a key enabler of gender diversity & inclusion in workplaces across the world since 2015. Registration for the summit is now open at www.houseofroseprofessional.com

Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and author of the book Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Over 10,000 women leaders have been enabled to greater success via the book, editions of the summit across the world, as well as the Leonie Awards for global diversity and leadership excellence. We are excited to expand our impact in 2020 and are grateful for the partnership of so many incredible Companies walking the talk on Diversity & Inclusion. We look forward to even more Companies leveraging the summit to train their leaders for success, enhancing the positive business impact of diversity & inclusion within their organizations and connecting with the several thousand women leaders that are now part of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® effort."

Elaine Bowers Coventry, Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, The Coca-Cola Company, shared, "Diversity & Inclusion is at the heart of our business. We aim to mirror the rich diversity of the marketplace we serve and be recognized for our leadership in Diversity, Inclusion and Fairness in all aspects of our business, including Workplace, Marketplace, Supplier and Community. We have seen great contributions via gender diversity. Our business is honored to be a World sponsor of Break the ceiling touch the sky ® since 2018 (and a founder sponsor since 2015). The summit gives participants a tremendous opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Natalia Shuman, Executive Vice President and CEO, Bureau Veritas North America recognized by the Leonie Awards as one of the top 10 CEOs leading on Diversity and Inclusion shared, "Diversity is critical to our business success. Bureau Veritas is committed to driving innovation and providing best of class service in testing, inspection, and certification to communities around the world. We understand that the only way to achieve these goals is through a workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds. Bureau Veritas is committed to gender equality and recognizes the unique contributions that diversity enables and how it impacts the business. We are delighted to partner with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® for the 2020 USA Edition of the summit and are excited to be leading at this forum which brings together amazing cross-industry knowledge."

Umran Beba, SVP, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo, "Diversity has been a part of PepsiCo's DNA since our founding in 1965, and today raising the bar on talent and diversity is a central pillar of our winning culture. We know that our success depends on having a workforce that reflects PepsiCo's broad-range of consumers, customers, and communities. That's why we work every day to ensure that our team is empowered and free to bring their true selves to work and why our brands, through initiatives like Stacy's Rise and Doritos Rainbow, celebrate our values of diversity and inclusion. It's also why PepsiCo is deeply proud of our relationship with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, as it works to enable more women and diverse talent to reach the pinnacle of their careers."

Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women® is a one-day forum focused on best practice sharing on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success and focuses on tangible action to be taken by participants post each edition of the summit. The summit is owned by House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd and led annually by over 250 C-Suite leaders from the world's best Companies sharing their own and their Companies latest techniques for success, diversity and leadership. Over 220 of the world's most successful Companies attend a summit edition annually.

Sponsor partnership programs for all 6 Editions of Break the ceiling touch the sky® are now open. Registration for the 2020 USA Edition is now open. To view details of the 2020 World Tour of Break the ceiling touch the sky® www.houseofroseprofessional.com. For sponsor partnerships, please email anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore and operates across three segments - People, Publishing and Public Relations. Since late 2014, House of Rose Professional has enabled several thousand women leaders to greater success via its comprehensive range of services that support women in leadership including Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the book, summit, year round training programs for women, etc.

Media/sponsors contact:

Email: anthony@houseofroseprofessional.com

SOURCE House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.houseofroseprofessional.com

