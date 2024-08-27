New Yorker Wins $2 Million PowerballⓇ Prize Using Jackpot.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpot.com – the online lottery courier service that allows consumers to order official state lottery tickets on their phone, tablet, or computer – announced today that a $2 million Powerball prize has been won in New York with a ticket ordered using the Jackpot.com website.

The winner is a longtime New York City resident. He served in the Army and had an illustrious career in the music business – both as a musician and as an executive. His ticket matched all five white balls, just missing the red Powerball for the $174 million drawing on August 5. The winner's $2 million prize was actually a $1 million win that was doubled thanks to the Power PlayⓇ feature, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings when you add just $1 to your ticket. It was only after joining Jackpot.com that he discovered this game-changing feature.

When he first heard about Jackpot.com about a year ago, the main point that caught his attention was how convenient it was to be able to get lottery tickets online - and he's been a regular customer ever since. He identifies himself as a spiritual person, and shared that the numbers he chose were inspired by Jewish scripture, where numbers often carry deep symbolic meaning.

"We are thrilled to congratulate the winner on his incredible $2 million win—the biggest to date in New York through our platform! This monumental win not only highlights the excitement of the lottery but also the ease and convenience our service provides," said Akshay Khanna, CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com. "With just a few clicks, he was able to secure his ticket online, and today, he's a millionaire. We're proud to offer a seamless way for people to participate in these life-changing opportunities from the comfort of their own homes."

Jackpot.com, which launched in the Empire State last August with investments from the New York Yankees and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), allows New Yorkers to order tickets for Powerball, Mega MillionsⓇ, Numbers, Win4, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10. The innovative and secure courier service purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from official state lottery retailers, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings of less than $600 in real-time to their account. For prizes of $600 or more, Jackpot.com securely sends the winning ticket to the lucky player so they can collect the winnings from the New York Lottery.

Jackpot.com has significantly invested in responsible gaming protocols by allowing customers to set spend limits and default limits on daily deposits, all while providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior be detected. Jackpot.com is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Jackpot.com allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. An Associate Member of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL), Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, visit www.jackpot.com or download the iOS or Android app.

