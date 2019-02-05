New York's Moxy Chelsea Taps Putnam & Putnam to Create a Sensory Hotel Arrival Experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moxy NYC Chelsea announces an exclusive collaboration with New York City's favorite florist duo, Michael and Darroch Putnam of Putnam & Putnam . Opening February 14th, just in time to buy flowers on Valentine's Day, Moxy Chelsea will be home to Putnam & Putnam's first retail location, where the famed floral couple has transformed the hotel's entryway into an overgrown botanical experience, selling a curated selection of seasonal, fresh-cut flowers in addition to unexpected curiosities and whimsical gift items.

Michael and Darroch Putnam of Putnam & Putnam at their store at Moxy NYC Chelsea The store will open on February 14, just in time to buy flowers for Valentine’s Day

"We often spend our time scouring Chelsea's flower district for the latest and freshest blooms so the opportunity to have a brick and mortar location inside the soon-to-open, buzzy Moxy Chelsea hotel is especially exciting," says Darroch Putnam. "We can sell our own arrangements and favorite travel and gift items straight to the public in a way that hasn't been done in this area before."

Putnam & Putnam's elegant and ethereal style is known to steal the show at elite events and weddings across the country. Their couture approach to floral arrangements over the years has made them a staple at celebrity weddings, including the recent nuptials of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, and fashion shows for brands including Jason Wu, Net-a-Porter and Brandon Maxwell.

The collaboration comes at an exciting time for Putnam & Putnam, off the heels of their first book that launched in October 2018, "Flower Color Guide," by Phaidon, that will be sold in the shop at Moxy Chelsea. "Putnam & Putnam's attention to fashion and style is something we've been a fan of for a while," says Mitchell Hochberg, President of Lightstone, Moxy Chelsea's developer. "What an exciting, sensory experience for guests to enter the hotel through Putnam & Putnam's flower boutique and immediately encounter what the Flower District is all about."

In a nod to the foliage-strewn streets of the area, the architecture at Moxy Chelsea will juxtapose an industrial façade with a glass atrium revealing the vertical gardens within. As one of the only retail flower boutiques in the wholesale market to stay open after 2:00 P.M., the shop is ideal for anyone to find last-minute flowers for an event, purchase a gift, or pick up a bouquet to brighten up their home or hotel room. A selection of Putnam & Putnam's celebrated pre-made floral arrangements will be available for purchase at the hotel only as well as unexpected NYC-themed gifts and other unique travel items. Co-branded Moxy x STATE dopp kits, backpacks and fanny packs branded with an exclusive Putnam floral print will be an ode to the everlasting floral trend prevalent in the neighborhood and throughout the hotel. Putnam & Putnam joins an impressive roster of partners at Moxy Chelsea, including TAO Group and Francesco Panella of the legendary Antica Pesa.

Moxy, part of Marriott International, now has 30+ experiential hotels open across North America, Europe and Asia. The brand is expected to open 20+ more hotels in 2019, in destinations including Paris, Nashville and Boston. Moxy is a fun, vibrant and stylish hotel designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don't, at an approachable price. The brand caters to those who are looking for a hotel with friendly service and premium comforts in an environment that allows them to connect with relevant and authentic local experiences. Moxy's creative brand identity aims to engage business and leisure travelers with a warm, thoughtful and playful guest experience.

The shop will be open every day from 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. For more information, visit moxychelsea.com

About Moxy Chelsea

Soaring 35 stories high into the New York City skyline, the 349-room Moxy Chelsea is a unique collaboration by designers Yabu Pushelberg and Rockwell Group. Taking cues from the nearby Flower Market, the hotel blends botanically-inspired design with Italian romance. This stylish and affordable lifestyle hotel packs in the all the bells and whistles, with none of the price tag. Moxy Chelsea features Feroce, a lively indoor/outdoor ristorante with a vintage Italian flair along with an all-day caffè and pasticceria; and Bar Feroce, a lobby lounge, snack bar, and co-working space that offers a modern twist on traditional Roman comfort dishes, oven-fired pizzas, and classic cocktails. Guests enter the hotel through the overgrown Putnam & Putnam Flower Shop, offering a curated selection of seasonal, fresh-cut flowers as well as unexpected curiosities and whimsical gift items. Topping off the hotel is a glass-enclosed rooftop bar and lounge with retractable glass walls featuring views of the Empire State Building and the New York City skyline. To learn more visit www.MoxyChelsea.com. Moxy Chelsea is Lightstone's second Moxy hotel opening in New York City, following the successful launch of Moxy Times Square. Lightstone is also developing Moxy hotels in South Beach Miami, Downtown Los Angeles, and New York's East Village and Lower East Side.

About Putnam & Putnam

From lavish opulence to pared-down restraint, Putnam & Putnam's highly customizable floral arrangements are uniquely tailored for every occasion. Founded in 2014 by Darroch and Michael Putnam, their namesake boutique has been the go-to for the discerning set.

Since its inception, clients have drawn comparisons to to still-life paintings for their ability to express colors in unconventionally elegant palettes. Both artists in their own rights, Darroch and Michael are keenly aware of the spatial dynamics that come into play—be it an 2,500-person event space to a close crop of a table setting. Darroch, a photographer by trade, and Michael, a formally trained interior designer, strive to transform space for an experience that doesn't forgo the personal touches they've become synonymous with.

Their signature designs meld site-specific drama with gentle precision, which have garnered the attention of clients like Bergdorfs, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, among other countless clients. Ranging from the darker, muted palettes in the Dutch tradition to blinding neons looking to the future, Putnam & Putnam's never ending perspectives on color help pave a new narrative for every client. Visit http://putnamflowers.com/.

