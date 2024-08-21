New Zealand Defence Force upgrades simulation capabilities to Bohemia Interactive Australia's VBS4

The NZDF, one of the first users of VBS, recently upgraded to the latest version, and is funding further development

NEWCASTLE, Australia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bohemia Interactive Australia (BIA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) for an upgrade to VBS4, a virtual desktop simulation for collective tactical and mission rehearsal with support for over 100 training use cases. The award also includes an enterprise-wide license and supplementary development by BIA to ultimately deliver a customized simulation to the NZDF.

VBS4 improves upon previous versions with whole-Earth representation and a faster workflow for content generation. Post this VBS4 is a virtual desktop simulation for collective tactical and mission rehearsal, with support for over 100 training use cases.

The NZDF also contracted BIA to develop an improved representation of the New Zealand Light Armoured Vehicle, and for continued maintenance of its licence of TerraTools, a terrain generation tool used to create high-fidelity, correlated terrain for simulation.

"We are grateful for the trust the NZDF has placed in VBS for the last 15 years. Our commitment to deliver added value continues in our VBS4 release," said Ryan Stephenson, managing director for BIA. "The NZ Army's Command and Control Systems School are real power users of simulation tools and have developed considerable expertise in leveraging simulation as a multiplier to produce training effects for their service men and women. We are proud to continue supporting them in their work."

NATO member nations such as the UK, France, Germany, and Sweden, as well as several other customers, have upgraded to VBS4. VBS4 provides major improvements over previous versions, including whole-Earth representation and a faster workflow for content generation.

About Bohemia Interactive

Founded in 2001, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems, Inc., is a global software company at the forefront of simulation and training solutions for defense and civilian organizations.

Globally, many hundreds of thousands of military personnel are trained every year using BISim's high-fidelity VBS software products. More than 60 NATO and NATO-friendly countries, and over 300 integrators/prime contractors use VBS technology, many making significant funding commitments to extend VBS product capabilities. BISim's customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, the UK MOD, Canadian Armed Forces, French Army, Bundeswehr, Swedish Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force, and many major system integrators.

