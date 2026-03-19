New Zimperium Report Finds Banking Malware Expands Global Reach, Targeting 1,200+ Financial Apps

zLabs analysis identifies 34 active malware families targeting 1,243 financial apps across 90 countries, revealing how attackers hijack legitimate mobile banking apps to commit fraud

DALLAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today released its 2026 Banking Heist Report. The finding is unambiguous: mobile banking apps have become the primary battleground for financial fraud — and attackers are winning.

Throughout 2025, Zimperium's zLabs team tracked 34 active malware families targeting 1,243 financial institutions across 90 countries. Android malware-driven financial transactions increased 67% year-over-year. What the research revealed was not a collection of isolated incidents. These were sophisticated, scalable campaigns, continuously evolving to bypass app security controls and exploit the institutions and customers that depend on them.

"Mobile banking malware has come a long way from simply stealing passwords. Today it can take full control of a customer's device. What used to take highly skilled attackers weeks to build can now be put together and launched in days, and AI is making that even faster. The gap between what attackers can do and what defenders can keep up with has never been this wide. Mobile app security has to be where fraud prevention starts," said Krishna Vishnubhotla, Vice President of Product Strategy, Zimperium. "What makes today's malware so dangerous is what it can do once it's on the device. Modern banking trojans intercept authentication codes and phone calls, persist undetected, hide from security tools, and impersonate a legitimate banking session to commit fraud. The customer is unaware and the bank's traditional fraud stack notices nothing unusual. By the time the fraud is detected, it has already happened."

The 2026 Banking Heist Report documents a threat landscape that has fundamentally outpaced traditional defenses:

The United States remains a prime target: The U.S. has the highest concentration of targeted apps globally, with 162 banking applications under active targeting, up from 109 in 2023.

The U.S. has the highest concentration of targeted apps globally, with 162 banking applications under active targeting, up from 109 in 2023. TsarBot, CopyBara, and Hook dominate: These three malware families collectively target more than 60% of the global banking and fintech apps analyzed.

These three malware families collectively target more than 60% of the global banking and apps analyzed. Fraud evolving into extortion: Nearly half of the malware families analyzed have financial extortion capabilities including ransomware capabilities, allowing attackers to encrypt files on the device.

The conclusion is clear; fraud no longer begins at the server. It begins on the mobile device. Financial institutions that extend security to the mobile app itself — hardening it against reverse engineering, protecting its runtime integrity, and gaining visibility into device risk before fraud reaches their systems will be better positioned to protect against scalable fraud and satisfy increasing regulatory scrutiny.

To download the full 2026 Banking Heist Report, visit: 2026 Mobile Banking Heist Report. Zimperium will also showcase the findings during the RSA Conference (March 23 - March 26) at the company booth, #S-1543.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

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SOURCE Zimperium