Zimperium Arms Security and Fraud Teams with AI-Empowered Mobile App Response Agent to Counter Growing Mobile Attacks

New Agentic AI Solution Enables Security Teams to Rapidly Identify, Confirm and Respond to Attacks Targeting Mobile Apps

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimperium, the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security, today announced the launch of Mobile App Response Agent, enabling security teams to respond faster than ever before to fraud and security threats. Leveraging Zimperium's unmatched expertise in mobile security, Mobile App Response Agent is part of Zimperium's Mobile App Protection Suite (MAPS), empowering SOC and Fraud teams to assess attacks on their mobile app before they result in fraud or a breach by reducing the time required for investigation, confirmation and response from hours or days, to just minutes.

Mobile applications are now one of the most exposed and least protected attack surfaces in the enterprise, leading cybercriminals to adopt a mobile-first attack strategy. Mobile banking malware-driven transactions increased 67% year over year in 2025, according to the Zimperium 2026 Mobile Banking Heist Report. SOC and Fraud teams face skyrocketing volumes of highly sophisticated mobile attacks powered by weaponized AI coupled with social engineering campaigns.

With Mobile App Response Agent security and Fraud analysts are able to trigger an automated investigation with just a single action, immediately analyzing reams of mobile app alerts on a device and determining whether they resulted in a real incident or fraud, then delivering a clear attack narrative and recommended actions for response.

"For the first time, every SOC and Fraud analyst can investigate mobile app threats with the depth of a mobile security specialist," said Chris Cinnamo, Deputy CTO at Zimperium. "Investigation times drop from hours to minutes, making the agent a true force multiplier for these teams."

Key Capabilities:

Incident Discovery: Confirms incidents with confidence score

Confirms incidents with confidence score Event Correlation: Brings related mobile signals into a single, contextual incident view.

Brings related mobile signals into a single, contextual incident view. Attack Context: Delivers plain language threat narratives and risk analysis

Delivers plain language threat narratives and risk analysis Remediation Guidance: Provides clear response actions

The Zimperium Mobile App Response Agent is available immediately to current and new MAPS customers. For more information, visit https://zimperium.com/maps/mobile-app-response-agent.

About Zimperium

Zimperium is the world leader in AI-empowered mobile security. Purpose-built for mobile, Zimperium provides unparalleled protection for mobile applications and devices, leveraging the power of AI to deliver autonomous mobile security that counters evolving threats including mobile phishing (mishing), malware, app vulnerabilities, app tampering, device compromise, and even zero-day attacks. Cybercriminals have adopted a mobile-first attack strategy, targeting your most vulnerable attack surface - the mobile apps and devices that your organization and customers depend upon. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Zimperium is backed by Liberty Strategic Capital and SoftBank. Learn more at www.zimperium.com and connect on LinkedIn and X (@Zimperium).

SOURCE Zimperium