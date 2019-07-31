HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SKITTLES® candy is turning the tables on zombies this Halloween with the U.S. launch of its new Zombie SKITTLES®, and now everyone has a chance to taste the rotten flavor for the first time, if they dare.

New Zombie SKITTLES® candies hit U.S. store shelves this Halloween

Each pack of Zombie SKITTLES® features a mix of five fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. The ultimate twist? You don't know which one may have the repulsive taste known as rotten zombie! Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in the pack is a rotten zombie flavor that will reveal itself only once you've started to chew. It's an utterly disgusting taste experience that will elicit strong reactions from anyone and everyone daring enough to try it.

"Our fans love SKITTLES® not just for its delicious fruity flavors, but for the irreverence and sense of humor for which the brand is known," said Rebecca Duke, SKITTLES® Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley U.S. "This Halloween, we wanted to give our fans the ultimate rotten twist on the candy they know and love, challenging them to test their bravery over a bag of Zombie SKITTLES®."

As part of the launch, SKITTLES® Candy is daring its fans to take part in the #DareTheRainbow Challenge. It's quite simple. Those brave enough to try Zombie SKITTLES® are encouraged to gather a group of friends, record their experience as they try—and eventually taste—the hidden zombie flavor, and then share on Instagram using #DareTheRainbow and @skittles.

Zombie SKITTLES® will be available in major retailers across the U.S. in Share Size (RRP $1.89), Lay Down Bag (RRP $2.49) and Fun Size Bag (RRP $2.99). For more information, follow SKITTLES® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, or visit www.skittles.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, and COCOAVIA®. Mars Associates proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our more than 125,000 Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

For more information, contact:

Renee Mailhiot, Edelman

E: Renee.mailhiot@edelman.com

M: +1 (312) 838-8301

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

